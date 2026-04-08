INEC received ADC petition submitted by National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola and acknowledged by National Commissioner Abdullahi Zuru

ADC demanded removal of INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan over alleged misinterpretation of Court of Appeal ruling

Opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi led protest to INEC headquarters as party crisis deepened

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a formal petition from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), intensifying the party’s standoff with the electoral body.

The petition, submitted on Wednesday by the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, was officially received by INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru.

INEC receives a petition from the African Democratic Congress seeking the removal of its Chairman, Joash Amupitan. Photo credit: @Inechq/@ADCvanguard

Source: Twitter

Details of the petition were not immediately disclosed at the time of filing.

ADC reiterates demand for INEC chairman’s removal

The development comes amid persistent demands by the ADC for the removal of INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, whom the party accuses of misinterpreting a recent Court of Appeal ruling.

The party has alleged that the commission’s actions were aimed at undermining its operations, particularly ahead of future electoral activities, Premium Times reported.

ADC stages protest against INEC

Earlier, prominent opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi, led a peaceful protest to INEC’s headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

The trio, who were presidential candidates in the 2023 general election, were joined by other political heavyweights such as David Mark, Aminu Tambuwal, Rotimi Amaechi and Dino Melaye.

Protesters carried placards bearing inscriptions including: “Tinubu, let our Democracy breathe”, “Falle daya ce, one term president” and “I stand with ADC, I stand with Democracy”.

The ADC has accused INEC of aligning with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to weaken opposition participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Court ruling triggers suspension of ADC recognition

The dispute follows INEC’s decision to suspend recognition of the ADC, citing a directive from the Court of Appeal.

The ruling instructed all parties involved in an ongoing leadership tussle within the party to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the determination of the case before the Federal High Court.

What is happening between INEC and ADC?

The crisis stems from a disagreement over the party’s leadership after the resignation of former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, Vanguard reported.

While David Mark emerged as chairman, another claimant, Bala, challenged the move, insisting he should assume leadership in line with the party’s constitution.

An interlocutory appeal filed by Mark’s camp was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, which further directed all parties to maintain the existing state of affairs pending the lower court’s final decision.

Explaining the commission’s position, INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, said:

“The court also ordered that parties should maintain status quo ante bellum and should not do anything that will foist a fait accompli on the trial court or render the proceedings nugatory.”

Factional divisions deepen within ADC

Despite INEC’s stance, the faction loyal to David Mark has rejected the commission’s interpretation of the court ruling, describing it as deliberate and calling for the resignation of Amupitan and other national commissioners.

Meanwhile, a separate faction aligned with Dumebi Kachikwu has emerged, backing INEC’s decision to suspend dealings with both contending leadership blocs.

INEC takes delivery of an ADC petition demanding the sack of its Chairman, Joash Amupitan. Photo credit: @inechq/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The leadership crisis remains before the Federal High Court, with observers warning that the outcome could significantly shape the ADC’s political future ahead of the next general election cycle.

ADC dares INEC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vowed to proceed with its planned convention ahead of the 2027 elections.

ADC rejected Amupitan’s claim that the commission is acting within the confines of a “multi-party constitutional order”.

Source: Legit.ng