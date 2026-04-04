APC Makes Cryptic Response as ADC Rushes to Lobby Trump Over INEC Decision

The APC has made a cryptic comment about the move by the ADC hiring a US-based firm to lobby President Donald Trump and Congress over the de-recognition of the opposition leader by INEC

This is as a U.S-based policy firm, Von Batten-Montague York L.C, set to engage members of Congress and the Trump administration over the internal crisis rocking Nigeria's opposition party

The US firm claimed that the decision of the electoral body would freeze the opposition party in Nigeria as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned why the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), would hire the services of a United States firm to lobby President Donald Trump's administration in fixing its leadership crisis currently at the Federal High Court.

Ajibola Bashiru, the APC national secretary, made the cryptic comment with a terse statement "US firm is now Federal High Court", on social media while reacting to the report that a U.S-based policy firm, Von Batten-Montague York L.C, was set to engage members of Congress and the Trump administration on the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to derecognise the leadership of the ADC.

APC reacts as ADC lobbies US over INEC re-recognition of its national leaders Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

ADC hires US lobbyist firm over internal crisis

According to Vanguard, the US firm warned that the decision of the electoral body would freeze the opposition party in the country and raised major concerns about the democratic participation and the credibility of the election in Nigeria.

The electoral body, during the week, announced the derecognition of the ADC leadership and stopped all official engagement with the coalition party until the court resolves the ongoing litigation within the party.

This is coming as the ADC announced its plan to strengthen international engagement and create a special representative network at the capitals of major countries around the globe with the aim of engaging "foreign governments, amplifying credible information about Nigeria’s political environment, and countering one-sided government narratives."

ADC to create global network over Nigeria's democracy

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ADC, announced the development on a social media page, stating that the party also planned to launch "a National Documentation Initiative to systematically track and report incidents affecting political participation across Nigeria."

However, Abdullahi's announcement has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Patriot Olayinka said the ADC was not making the right move:

"You guys gathered money to buy a vehicle, after payment, you are just realising you bought "Kurujeje" from the wrong person, and instead of you, to start looking for solutions, you're busy blaming everybody everywhere. Na Okirika/Aba made products una buy; top blaming INEC/APC."

Nigerians react as ADC takes issue with INEC to the international stage Photo Credit@Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar commended the ADC:

"This is the energy we want to see from you guys. Commendable."

Taiwo Adeniyi said the ADC should fix the accountability issue first:

"Washington, London, Brussels...everywhere except the INEC portal. Is this a political party or a travel agency for displaced politicians? You people should focus on internal democracy before exporting 'accountability' you don't have at home."

Seun said:

"If you truly believe in democracy and the rule of law, then face the courts and resolve your internal disputes legally instead of seeking international sympathy. No one asked you to hijack an existing party structure and then cry foul when challenged. Dragging Nigeria’s image abroad over a self-inflicted crisis only undermines your credibility, not strengthens it."

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Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed has said he might be joining the coalition adopted party, ADC, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC has the potential to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng