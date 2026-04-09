Nafiu Bala Gombe has taken his protest to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, demanding recognition as the rightful ADC National Chairman

He is joined by ADC House of Representatives Member Leke Abejide, whose presence underscores the seriousness of the leadership dispute

Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria have also rallied in support, amplifying the call for INEC to act

Nafiu Bala Gombe is currently staging a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office.

He is demanding that INEC officially recognise him as the legitimate National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Nafiu Bala Gombe leads protest at INEC office demanding ADC National Chairman recognition. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Getty Images

Support from ADC member Leke Abejide

Joining him in the protest is Leke Abejide, a sitting ADC House of Representatives Member. Abejide’s presence highlights the seriousness of the leadership dispute within the party and adds weight to Gombe’s demand.

The protest is further supported by members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria. Their involvement signals broader youth engagement in the matter, showing that the dispute has gained attention beyond party lines.

See the video below:

Call for recognition

The central demand of the protest is clear: INEC should recognise Nafiu Bala Gombe as the rightful ADC National Chairman. According to Gombe, “INEC must acknowledge the will of the people and respect the party’s internal decision.”

This protest shows ongoing tensions within the ADC leadership. The outcome of INEC’s response could shape the party’s future direction and influence its credibility ahead of upcoming political activities.

David Mark, former Senate President of Nigeria, became the interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2025 after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party. He has since played a central role in steering the party through internal disputes and factional tensions.

David Mark, a retired Brigadier General and former Senate President of Nigeria, took on the role of interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2025 after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party. His leadership has been marked by efforts to stabilise the party amid internal disputes, particularly challenges from rival factions claiming authority.

Despite protests, including those led by Nafiu Bala Gombe, Mark has maintained that “ADC is not in crisis,” insisting the party remains united and prepared for future elections. His long political career and military background continue to shape his approach to party leadership.

National Youth Council of Nigeria backs ADC protest highlighting youth involvement in politics. Photo credit: Emma Ikumeh/x

Source: Twitter

Politician linked to INEC derecognition of ADC speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala, a factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has confirmed his attendance at the party’s unveiling of the interim leadership led by David Mark in July 2025.

His presence was highlighted in viral videos shared by TheCable, showing him seated alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and other stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Since July 2025, the ADC has faced internal crises, with Bala and the Mark-led group both claiming leadership. The disputes escalated into legal battles, culminating in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognising both factions, citing the March 12 court of appeal judgment.

Source: Legit.ng