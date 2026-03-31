President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the deadly attacks by gunmen in Angwan Rukuba district, Jos, Plateau State, and the attacks in Kahir village in Kaduna State

The President assured Nigerians that the barbaric acts in Plateau and Kaduna States will not go unpunished

Tinubu reaffirmed that security agencies are actively addressing the situation to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to intensify all efforts to pursue the perpetrators of the killings in Plateau and Kaduna States.

Tinubu said the attack in Jos and the killing and abduction of wedding guests in Kaduna are an affront to all that Nigeria stands for.

The President assured Nigerians that the barbaric acts would not go unpunished.

He ordered security operatives to pursue those spreading misinformation that can inflame tensions and further endanger lives.

Tinubu cautioned some sections of the media, insinuating the attacks were religiously motivated.

The President reaffirmed that security agencies are actively addressing the situation.

He stressed the need for communities to comply with evacuation, relocation, and related advice and processes.

"Anyone who will sneak under the cover of the night and kill defenceless citizens as done in Jos and Kahir village, is a heartless coward. By attacking soft targets in Jos, their objective is not only to cause harm but also trigger a spiral of reprisal attacks and further bloodletting."

This is contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy.

He commiserated with the families of those killed and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Tinubu disclosed that his government is currently acquiring more sophisticated equipment to enable security agencies to track and smash criminals, wherever they are, in real time.

“I urge our security agencies to be more proactive in preventing these attacks by acting on early warning intelligence. All the remaining abductees from Kahir village must be rescued immediately."

Tears as gunmen attack Plateau again

Recall that suspected gunmen attacked Agwan Rukuba in Jos North LGA of Plateau state, killing an unconfirmed number of residents.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived on motorcycles around 7.30 pm, opened fire sporadically, and caused panic as residents fled.

Operation Enduring Peace deployed troops to restore calm as tensions escalated across Jos.

Bandits storm wedding, kill 13, abduct guests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected bandits attacked a wedding in Kahir, Kaduna state, leaving 13 dead and abducting multiple guests

According to sources, an armed gang carried AK-47s, raided shops, and terrorised the community for nearly an hour.

Police confirmed abductions, while officials visited victims, promising a full report after details are verified.

Source: Legit.ng