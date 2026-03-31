Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has claimed that Kogi and six other states in Nigeria are at risk of terrorist attacks starting Easter Sunday

The cleric called for heightened security in churches and vigilance among Christians on Easter Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was urged to immediately address the alleged ongoing Christian genocide in order to prevent further crisis

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that seven states have been identified as potential targets for terrorist attacks in April, beginning from Easter Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele emphasised that the federal government must ensure heightened security, particularly in churches, as these attacks have been reportedly revealed to him by God.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns seven states to stay vigilant against potential terrorist attacks starting Easter Sunday. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

Insecurity in Nigeria: Ayodele issues warning

He called on Christians and churches to be vigilant on Easter Sunday to avoid potential attacks.

Primate Ayodele said:

“There are plans to target Christians. Our security operatives must be alert on Easter Sunday, as attacks are expected in seven states starting from that day.

“The states to watch include Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kebbi, and Kaduna. Security forces must be extra vigilant in these areas from Easter Sunday onward.”

The states highlighted by Primate Ayodele are listed below.

Kogi Ogun Kebbi Kaduna Kwara Ondo Nasarawa

Ayodele urges Tinubu to stop alleged genocide

Primate Ayodele also counselled President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the ongoing alleged Christian genocide promptly, to prevent further crisis.

The preacher claimed that the United States President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the situation in Nigeria and warned that failure to act decisively could lead to serious consequences.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns Nigeria to act decisively as US President Trump monitors the situation in the African country. Photo credit: s

Source: Twitter

Primate Ayodele added:

“Attacks on religious bodies must stop. President Tinubu must take decisive action against terrorists to resolve the Christian genocide crisis, or he will face serious issues. Donald Trump isn’t joking, and the Nigerian president must take this matter seriously."

Furthermore, the cleric urged security operatives to take prophetic warnings seriously and use them as vital intelligence for preventing attacks.

He stated:

“Our security forces must take these warnings seriously. Doing so can help prevent any form of genocide in Nigeria. They should convene, plan, and take immediate action."

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian authorities have in recent days stepped up security in several parts of the country following security threats.

In northern Nigeria, especially Plateau State, where security challenges have persisted, citizens are gripped by fears of retaliation from mobs.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Tinubu orders security training overhaul

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared an emergency on security training institutions in Nigeria.

The president's decision follows the condition of training institutions for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other internal security agencies.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims and global events for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng