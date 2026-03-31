Insecurity in Nigeria: Primate Ayodele Warns Residents of 7 States of Possible Threat, List Emerges
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has claimed that Kogi and six other states in Nigeria are at risk of terrorist attacks starting Easter Sunday
- The cleric called for heightened security in churches and vigilance among Christians on Easter Sunday
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was urged to immediately address the alleged ongoing Christian genocide in order to prevent further crisis
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Lokoja, Kogi State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that seven states have been identified as potential targets for terrorist attacks in April, beginning from Easter Sunday.
In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele emphasised that the federal government must ensure heightened security, particularly in churches, as these attacks have been reportedly revealed to him by God.
Insecurity in Nigeria: Ayodele issues warning
He called on Christians and churches to be vigilant on Easter Sunday to avoid potential attacks.
Primate Ayodele said:
“There are plans to target Christians. Our security operatives must be alert on Easter Sunday, as attacks are expected in seven states starting from that day.
“The states to watch include Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kebbi, and Kaduna. Security forces must be extra vigilant in these areas from Easter Sunday onward.”
The states highlighted by Primate Ayodele are listed below.
- Kogi
- Ogun
- Kebbi
- Kaduna
- Kwara
- Ondo
- Nasarawa
Ayodele urges Tinubu to stop alleged genocide
Primate Ayodele also counselled President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the ongoing alleged Christian genocide promptly, to prevent further crisis.
The preacher claimed that the United States President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the situation in Nigeria and warned that failure to act decisively could lead to serious consequences.
Primate Ayodele added:
“Attacks on religious bodies must stop. President Tinubu must take decisive action against terrorists to resolve the Christian genocide crisis, or he will face serious issues. Donald Trump isn’t joking, and the Nigerian president must take this matter seriously."
Furthermore, the cleric urged security operatives to take prophetic warnings seriously and use them as vital intelligence for preventing attacks.
He stated:
“Our security forces must take these warnings seriously. Doing so can help prevent any form of genocide in Nigeria. They should convene, plan, and take immediate action."
Legit.ng reports that Nigerian authorities have in recent days stepped up security in several parts of the country following security threats.
In northern Nigeria, especially Plateau State, where security challenges have persisted, citizens are gripped by fears of retaliation from mobs.
Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:
- US interference: Ex-military head of state breaks silence on what Donald Trump must do to Nigeria
- The Country of Particular Concern 'trap': What the US Senate got wrong about Nigeria’s crisis
- List of killed Imams and mosques attacked by bandits that led to significant loss of lives
Tinubu orders security training overhaul
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared an emergency on security training institutions in Nigeria.
The president's decision follows the condition of training institutions for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and other internal security agencies.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims and global events for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.