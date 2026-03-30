The University of Jos suspended all examinations scheduled for 30 and 31 March 2026 following a deadly night-time attack in Angwan Rukuba

Eyewitnesses said gunmen on motorcycles fired indiscriminately, killing many residents and injuring several others

Emmanuel Madugu, Deputy Registrar of Information and Public Relations, confirmed that the University was liaising with security agencies to ensure the safety of students and staff

Jos, Plateau - The University of Jos has suspended all examinations scheduled for Monday, 30 March, and Tuesday, March 31, following heightened tensions in Jos, Plateau state, after a night-time attack in Angwan Rukuba.

In a statement on Sunday, Emmanuel Madugu, the Deputy Registrar of Information and Public Relations, said the decision was prompted by the fatal attack by unknown gunmen on residents, including staff and students.

UniJos Takes Unexpected Action Shortly After Gunmen's Night Attack

Source: Twitter

“The Vice Chancellor has directed that all examinations scheduled to hold on Monday 30th, and Tuesday 31st March, 2026 are postponed, and will be rescheduled accordingly,” Madugu said.

Students and staff advised to remain indoors

The University management urged the community to exercise extreme caution in and around campus, Daily Trust reported.

“Members of the University community are advised to be very vigilant and extra careful with their movements (on and off campus) with immediate effect. For emphasis, members are strongly advised to avoid coming out very early in the morning, and should report immediately any sign or shadow of breach of the public peace to the University Security Division on 08035895323,” the statement added.

Gunmen attack sparks chaos in Angwan Rukuba

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the gunmen, who arrived on motorcycles at about 7:30 pm, fired indiscriminately while residents were going about their normal activities.

The attack left many people dead and several others injured. Following the assault, irate youths reportedly blocked major roads in the area, attacking commercial motorcycle riders and passengers.

University liaises with security agencies

The University management confirmed ongoing collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety of students and staff.

UniJos Takes Unexpected Action Shortly After Gunmen's Night Attack

Source: UGC

“University Management is actively liaising with the relevant security agencies and monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of lives of members of the University community. Further relevant updates will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

The move by UniJos comes amid rising concerns over security in Jos, as residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the violent night attack.

Plateau: Soldiers, bandits exchange gunfire

Legit.ng previously reported that no fewer than three soldiers and seven vigilante operatives were reportedly killed in the Wanka community in the Keram district of the Kanam local government area of Plateau state.

According to residents in the community, the incident happened at about 5:30 pm on Friday, March 13. The bandits were said to have invaded the village and started shooting sporadically.

Many bandits also lost their lives during the attack. One of the residents, who was identified as Gambo Musa, stated that two army captains were among the casualties. Ibrahim Ubale, another resident in the community, said that the attack was terrible. Efforts to speak to the Operation Enduring Peace spokesperson, Captain Polycap Oteh, were abortive as he did not respond to calls and SMS sent to his phone as of the time of writing this report.

Source: Legit.ng