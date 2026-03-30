Suspected gunmen attacked Agwan Rukuba in Jos North LGA of Plateau State, killing an unconfirmed number of residents

Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived on motorcycles around 7:30 pm, opened fire sporadically, and caused panic as residents fled

Operation Enduring Peace deployed troops to restore calm as tensions escalated across Jos

Jos, Plateau state - Suspected gunmen on Sunday night, March 29, launched an attack on residents of Agwan Rukuba in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, leaving an unconfirmed number of people dead.

Witnesses said the attackers, who arrived on motorcycles, invaded the community at about 7:30 pm, shooting sporadically and sending residents fleeing for safety.

Panic erupts in Agwan Rukuba as suspected gunmen attack residents in Jos North LGA. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said that the assailants struck while people were still outdoors, going about their usual activities.

“They came suddenly and started shooting. People were running in different directions. It was chaos,” the source said.

Casualty figures remain unclear

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to confirm the number of fatalities, with residents still working to identify victims of the нападение.

Sources within the community said the attackers fled immediately after carrying out the assault, leaving behind scenes of confusion and grief.

Youths protest, violence escalates

In the aftermath of the нападение, tensions escalated as some aggrieved youths reportedly blocked major roads within the area, Vangfuard reported.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the situation turned violent, with several commercial tricycle operators, commonly known as NAPEP riders, and their passengers allegedly attacked.

Security forces deployed

Troops under Operation Enduring Peace were swiftly deployed to the area to restore calm and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The spokesperson for the operation, Captain Polycarp Oteh, said he would provide further details after preliminary findings on the incident.

He noted that more information would be made available once the cause of the attack had been established.

Plateau govt issues new order

Following the tragic security incident that occurred at Gari Ya Waye community, Angwan Rukuba, today, Sunday, 29th March 2026, resulting in the loss of lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, informed the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within Jos North Local Government Area with immediate effect, commencing from 12 midnight of 29th March, to 1st April, 2026.

A statement via X signed by Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, mni, Honorable Commissioner of Information and Communication, Plateau state, also stated that Mutfwang strongly condemned "this barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens and assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

Gunmen kill 3 herdsmen in Plateau

In another development, gunmen have ambushed and killed three herdsmen along the Dorowa-Jong road in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday night, around 7 30 pm, February 19, 2026, in the Jong community.

Gunmen strike and kill three herdsmen in Plateau state as tension rises. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babayo, said the victims were ambushed by the gunmen on their way home after attending Qur’an Tafsir in Dorowa community.

Babayo made this known while addressing newsmen in Jos on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Borno: Troops kill dozens of terrorists

Legit.ng previously reported that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed several terrorists and foiled a complex drone-assisted attack during intensified operations in the North-East.

The director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, said troops repelled a major terrorist assault in Mallam Fatori, Abadam local government area of Borno, killing dozens of fighters, including senior commanders.

He said follow-up exploitation operations led to the recovery of 74 terrorist bodies and a cache of arms, including 38 AK-47 rifles, three PKT machine guns, and an RPG tube.

Source: Legit.ng