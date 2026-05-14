Troops in Northeast Nigeria have seized over 400 Starlink devices in a major operation targeting terrorist supply networks.

Security forces say the crackdown around Damatru is part of wider efforts to cut off insurgent communication and logistics routes

Officials stress that modern technology will be vital in sustaining counter-terrorism operations and restoring stability across the region

Troops from the Joint Task Force North East have intercepted more than 400 Starlink satellite devices and other logistics materials during operations in the northeast.

According to News Central TV, the offensive, carried out around Damatru and neighbouring communities, is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist supply networks and weaken their communication channels.

Troops intercept Starlink devices as military disrupts insurgent communication in Northeast Nigeria. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Collusion fuelling insurgency

Brigadier General Beyidi Martins explained that local collusion has played a role in sustaining insurgent activity.

He said:

“There has been a high level of collusion between the civil government and the terrorists. Some willingly, some unwillingly due to coercion and this has continued to fuel the activities of these terrorists. We have succeeded in infiltrating through the use of the transport networks, the various associations of people that are doing business within the area and we're able to track and it will interest you to note that a lot of arrests have been made on a daily basis. For example the terrorists use the Starlink satellite network and I think so far within the sector arrested over 400 pieces of Starlink network.”

Sustained raids and patrols

Officials confirmed that the operation is aimed at cutting off insurgents’ communication and operational support. Troops remain committed to raids, patrols and intelligence-driven missions to restore stability across the region.

Security experts are urging greater deployment of modern technology to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

Forest guards deployed

Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam, Special Adviser on Security Affairs to the Yobe Governor, highlighted the role of newly recruited forest guards.

He said:

“Recently the federal government recruited forest guards. We have 886 forest guards. They have been trained, they have been armed, they are receiving salary and we have deployed them to also support the effort of the hunters group and the vigilante so that all those gaps that Boko Haram exploit to go and impose illegal leaves on communities and the rest will not be there. So I think by and large the military as far as we're concerned have done well but they need more support. Where the military cannot manually or physically dominate an area, technology is required.”

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Technology as a force multiplier

The seizure of Starlink devices is believed to show the importance of technology in both insurgent operations and counter-terrorism strategies. While insurgents have exploited satellite networks for communication, the military is increasingly relying on advanced tools to track, intercept and dismantle these networks.

Forest guards support vigilantes as communities strengthen counter‑terrorism operations. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Army arrests 18 over links to Boko Haram network

Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the Nigerian Army have disrupted a logistics network linked to Boko Haram after arresting 18 suspected collaborators during operations in Borno State.

The arrests were carried out by personnel of Operation HADIN KAI, a key security formation combating insurgency in the Northeast.

Source: Legit.ng