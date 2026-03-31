Peter Okoye has spoken out about the devastating Jos attack that occurred on Palm Sunday, expressing deep heartbreak over the killings and calling for accountability from authorities

The singer questioned whether anyone had been arrested, held accountable, or resigned following the terrorist incident

Peter defended speaking about Nigeria's challenges, insisting that addressing the country's problems is not demarketing but confronting reality

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one-half of the P-Square duo, has voiced deep sorrow over the terrorist attack that struck Jos, Plateau State, on Palm Sunday.

He took to X to lament the killings and raised concerns about the worsening insecurity across the country.

Peter Okoye questions the lack of arrests and accountability following the deadly Jos attack. Photo: peterpsquare/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

He explained that his heart was weighed down by the tragedy and that his prayers were with the people of Jos.

“My heart is heavy… My prayers are with my people in Jos"

Peter Okoye went further to say that speaking about Nigeria’s problems should not be seen as damaging the country’s image, but rather as facing reality.

He stressed that progress would only come when the nation was ready to acknowledge its challenges.

“Talking about the problems and Challenges in Nigeria is not demarketing Nigeria; it’s reality. You can’t fix what you refuse to acknowledge. When we are truly ready as a nation, it will show. For now, we are not ready.”

The singer added that pretending everything was fine would not help, insisting that truth and accountability were the only way forward.

“Pretending everything is fine won’t move us forward. Truth will.”

The Afrobeats artist emphasised that if speaking up about Nigeria was considered demarketing, then he was ready to do it, because the country is bleeding and needs urgent help.

“At this point, if demarketing and speaking up about Nigeria will bring the help and change we need, then so be it.”

Finally, Peter of P-Square questioned the lack of accountability after the Jos incident, asking whether anyone had been arrested, held responsible, or resigned.

“The Jos incident… Has anyone been arrested? Has anyone been held accountable? Has anyone resigned? These are the real questions.”

Nigerians react to Peter Okoye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@loner_favorite said:

"As usual the president condemned the attack and that's all o. Sadly that's the country we've found ourselves in."

@EkeretteAkpan01 commented:

"Let no one lie to you, have you seen the video where the perpetrators were being paraded, or is it just an ordinary press statement that you want Nigerians to believe??"

@NaijaGistRoom wrote:

"Exactly. Speaking the truth about Nigeria's pain is not demarketing the country it is confronting reality. Silence will never heal what denial keeps alive."

@EkwoC30852 said:

"God has answered our prayers long ago but the unconcerned government refused to give to us what God has given to us. May God find and give us the Moses and David of our time."

Peter Okoye speaks on P-Square reunion possibility

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye reacted to a fan who asked about the possibility of a P-Square reunion.

The singer gave a direct response, stating clearly that he was not interested, saying, “Not with me! Done and dusted.”

He also replied to another user who criticised their split, insisting that people should respect their decisions and accept that change is constant.

Source: Legit.ng