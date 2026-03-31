Cubana Chiefpriest has addressed the attack in Jos after gunmen opened fire indiscriminately in the Gari Ya Waye community of ​Angwan Rukuba district and killed scores of people

The tragic incident happened on Sunday, the 29th of March, which coincides with President Tinubu's 74th birthday celebration, attended by party members and supporters

Addressing the attack, Cubana Chiefpriest, who publicly declared his support for the APC, claimed that the attack was an intentional act to smear the President's image

Nigerian socialite turned political figure, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has addressed the tragic attack in Jos that claimed several lives on Palm Sunday, expressing sadness and frustration over the rising insecurity in the country.

Taking to his Instagram page, the nightlife promoter spoke about a viral video showing a mother and her grown son who were among the victims of the attack.

Cubana Chiefpriest links Jos killings to Tinubu’s birthday, demands action. Credit: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to the notable face of the APC, who got a special recognition after being booed at an event in Abuja, the heartbreaking image has stuck in his mind for days.

In a strongly worded message, Cubana Chiefpriest questioned when the continual killings across the country would come to an end, saying it is difficult to understand the goal behind the attacks.

He said:

"When will these killings stop. How do people desire happiness in killing one another. When will this ever stop?"

He went on to ridicule the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, criticising him for arriving in an armoured vehicle while visiting the affected community. The socialite argued that leadership requires courage, adding that a governor should be willing to stand boldly with the people rather than appear more fearful than they are.

Cubana Chiefpriest further suggested that the attack may have been carried out to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his birthday, urging security agencies to step up and do their jobs properly.

He added:

"I feel for everyone in Jos. This was clearly done to embarrass our president on his birthday."

Ending his post on a sombre note, he prayed for the victims, asking God to grant them eternal rest while also calling for strength and wisdom for the president to choose capable leaders who can help tackle the country’s security challenges.

Cubana Chiefpriest calls out Plateau governor after Jos attack. Credit: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's note on Jos attack gets many talking

While Cubana's comment was a condolence note to the victims of the attack, he was met with hefty backlash on social media. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

carphy_flinks noted:

"At this point, I give up on this man! Whatt!"

solomonbbuchi stated:

"Is this man a real person??"

graceama___ wrote:

"Hmmmmmmmmmmm 😢😢😢 What an insensitive & heartless comment"

realujunwamandy_ said:

"Omo! Omo!!! I’m speechless! This one dey protect him pocket chai! & you get kids oh. 😢Indeed anywhere belle face! 😩"

fabulous.collection2 added:

"It is better to be silent and be called a Fuul than to open your mouth and clear every reasonable doubt."

Cubana Chiefpriest joins City Boy Movement

Legit.ng reported that the celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest joined the City Boy Movement, a group that supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as preparations for the 2027 elections begin. His appointment in Imo State was announced on the group’s official page, making him one of its newest members.

Just like when Obi Cubana and other public figures were linked to the group, the news generated mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing different opinions about the political move.

Source: Legit.ng