Suspected bandits have attacked a wedding in Kahir, Kaduna state, leaving 13 dead and abducting multiple guests

According to sources, an armed gang carried AK-47s, raided shops, and terrorised the community for nearly an hour

Police confirmed abductions, while officials visited victims, promising a full report after details are verified

Kahir, Kaduna state - Chaos struck a wedding in Kahir village, Kagarko Local Government Area, on Sunday night, March 29, when bandits stormed the celebration, leaving 13 people dead and kidnapping an unknown number of guests.

Kaduna wedding turns deadly as gunmen kill 13 and carry off several guests. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Shehu Bala, a resident, as disclosed by Daily Trust, said that the attack occurred around 11:47 pm.

“In fact, there are two of my friends who were inside the hall that also sustained bullet injuries during the attack,” he said.

The armed gang, reportedly carrying AK-47 rifles, opened fire inside the wedding hall. Many injured victims were rushed to Kagarko General Hospital, while two others with severe injuries were moved to Kaduna.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the killings and identified some of the victims as Bako Danjuma, Williams Luka, Peter Williams, Joseph Yakubu, Victor Peter, John Dan Asabe, Angulu Markus, Maikano Aribi, Douglas John, Ado Yakubu, Zaphaniah Alhaji, Joseph Kaddah, and Francis Unguwa Doya.

The bandits also raided local shops, stealing food, provisions, and drugs from a chemist, before escaping after nearly an hour of terror.

“In fact, the entire people of the community were thrown into pandemonium because of the sporadic shooting by the bandits that Sunday night to the extent some people had to flee into the bush,” the source reportedly said.

Police sources at the Kagarko division confirmed the abduction, though the exact number of victims remains unknown. DSP Hassan Mansur, spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, said a full report will be released once details are confirmed.

Local police and residents respond to deadly wedding raid in Kaduna

Source: Original

Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe and Senator Sani Musa visited the injured victims at Kagarko Hospital, showing solidarity with the community.

Bandits attack Kwara church, kidnap worshippers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits stormed an ECWA Church in Omugo, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara state, abducting several worshippers during the weekly service and causing widespread panic.

Security forces and local vigilantes rescued three of the abducted victims, while seven remain missing. Authorities praised the coordinated response and confirmed ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining worshippers.

State Commissioner Bolanle Olukoju, who condemned the attack, described it as cowardly and unacceptable, and urged intensified security operations to arrest the perpetrators and protect religious centres from future attacks.

Bandits kidnap worshippers at Benue church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits stormed St. John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, Ado LGA, Benue State, during a night vigil, abducting nine worshippers and sending the community into shock.

The victims, mostly women and youths, were targeted in what community leaders described as a sanctuary attack, highlighting growing insecurity in rural areas and deepening local fears over safety.

Police deployed a tactical team to rescue the abducted worshippers and enhance security, while authorities urged residents to involve security personnel in nighttime activities to prevent similar incidents.

Source: Legit.ng