Nollywood actor Kunle Remi shared a video telling Nigerians how to wish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a happy birthday following the terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau state

The movie star suggested that people should use an image of a grieving woman from the Jos disaster when sending birthday wishes to the president on social media

Kunle Remi's unusual birthday message sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising him while others insisted the president deserves respect on his special day

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has reacted to the terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau state, giving Nigerians an unusual message on how to mark President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 74th birthday.

His comments came in a video that quickly spread across social media, where he linked the tragedy to the way citizens should send their wishes to the president.

Kunle Remi shares unconventional birthday message for President Tinubu after Jos terrorist attack. Photo: kunleremiofficial/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Kunle Remi explained that instead of using the usual cheerful images or colourful designs, Nigerians should share visuals that reflect the pain of those affected by the attack.

He pointed to a widely circulated clip of a grieving woman who lost someone in the incident, saying that such images would serve as a more meaningful birthday message to the president.

“Hey guys, today is the birthday of the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Please, let’s wish him a happy birthday. There is an image or a video of a woman in pain, crying from the loss of someone. That is the image we should use.”

He emphasised that the disaster in Plateau state happened a few hours before the president’s birthday and urged people to use those pictures and videos as the only form of celebration.

“If you want to wish him a happy birthday, which I suggest we should actually wish our president a happy birthday, please use that video. There are images from it, there are videos, look online, you will see it. There was a woman in pain, 15 hours ago there was a disaster in Plateau State. That is the celebratory message we should use, please.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kunle Remi's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Euphoria_3 commented:

"Well, fact is these people have no conscience, the only thing they live for is to accumulate wealth for their future generations. It has become very clear that they don't care."

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"It's heartbreaking how the government treats human lives with such disregard. People are dying, tragedies are unfolding, yet it feels like nothing is being done to protect them."

@starworldeasyk1 wrote:

"God bless your beautiful heart Kunkle. Among we yorubas we still have some reasonable one with great sense for humanity."

@morning99377137 reacted:

"Thank you kunle remi for speaking out I cried when I saw that woman I remembered my own child I losted it's well tinubu should resign he is the most useless president on earth he can't protect his citizens is only rice he knows how to share nonsense president."

@Lordecza said:

"It's still the president's birthday no matter what sir The country should acknowledge and celebrate……maybe with less intensity but the president deserves that respect What happened at plateau was really terrible there has also been a whole lot of condolences."

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi sparks mixed reactions after telling people how to wish President Tinubu happy birthday following Jos tragedy. Photo: kunleremiofficial/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Kunle Remi laments Nigeria's worsening economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Remi expressed frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economy in a video shared on his Instagram page.

He questioned leaders and colleagues who believe President Tinubu would fix the situation, while highlighting his struggles with high fuel costs and unreliable electricity in Lekki.

The actor also noted that his staff now struggle with transport costs and urged Nigerians to start discussing the country’s challenges openly.

Source: Legit.ng