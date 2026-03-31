Nigerian singer Brymo has sparked a fierce online debate after his comment about President Bola Tinubu over the deadly Jos attack

The controversial comment came in response to an American missionary who accused the president of inaction over the violence that rocked the Angwan Rukuba area of Jos

Mixed reactions have flooded social media, with some Nigerians agreeing with Brymo's statement while others have criticised the singer

Nigerian singer and actor Ibrahim Olawale Olofooro, widely known as Brymo, has stirred heated reactions after his remarks on the recent gunmen attack in Jos, Plateau state capital.

The comment came two days after the Palm Sunday assault in Angwan Rukuba, near the University of Jos, where armed men stormed the community on 29 March and opened fire on residents.

Brymo tells American missionary that Tinubu won't regret Jos attack, netizens flood social media with mixed reactions. Photo: brymolawale/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Reports confirmed that more than 27 people were killed during the attack, which struck while worshippers were gathered, causing panic and sparking revenge clashes in nearby settlements.

Plateau state governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, responded by imposing a 48‑hour curfew across Jos North in an effort to restore calm, while security agencies began investigations to track down those behind the violence.

The incident added to years of unrest in Plateau State, leaving many Nigerians frustrated with recurring insecurity.

Brymo’s statement was triggered by a video of an American missionary who accused President Tinubu of failing to act over the killings and warned that the president would regret his inaction.

Reacting to the video, Brymo countered that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not feel any regret over the killings.

The singer's statement resonated differently among Nigerians already burdened by grief and distrust in leadership, and drew mixed reactions online.

Swipe to read Brymo's comment below:

Nigerians react to Brymo's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Whi_rls said:

"From the look of things, Brymo is right, Tinubu won't regret anything, it's not like I'm siding Brymo, but these things do happen, cause just take a look at the Bandits case in Nigeria, I've never heard a positive thing been done by the the president, instead he just comes out and gives speech, and the kill!ngs continue, he didn't regret anything, as long as he's been approved of loan, then any other thing doesn't concerns him."

@Klincash1 commented:

"Na relevance and attention this one Dey seek."

@ACrowd34 reacted:

"This useless Brymo that support failure like himself. Where has been since the massacre going on in Nigeria?"

@kayceelopezpc wrote:

"But he was being honest. I don't know why people choose to insult others over there opinions. Tinubu has lived his life, he is a fulfilled man. He won't regret anything. Even if he losses the next election there will still be no regrets."

@chinaemere9449 said:

"All this things are political, have been saying it nobody is listening, it has gotten to a point where people's life are considered politics, nah God go save us!!."

@Kingstonpk commented:

"He really won't regret it cause he doesn't care and neither will people still not collect 5k and vote for him on election date."

@nig_tps reacted:

"Oloribu, shey na Weytin you suppose dey talk be this. This idiot who call themselves celebraties."

Nigerian singer Brymo breaks silence on Jos gunmen attack, suggests President Tinubu feels no personal regret. Photo: brymolawale/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Brymo faces backlash over Simi's old interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brymo faced backlash after an old interview about singer Simi resurfaced online.

In the interview, Brymo said Simi would have to “lay with him” before they could collaborate, adding that he listens to his muse when making such decisions.

He also claimed Simi declined, which was why they never worked together. His statement drew criticism from many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng