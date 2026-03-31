Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has issued a strongly worded call on the minister of defence, Christopher Musa

The outspoken federal lawmaker demanded immediate and decisive action following the recent killing of Christian worshippers in Angwan Rukuba, Jos

The tragic incident comes more than a week after at least 23 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a series of bomb attacks in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Following the condemnable killing in Jos, Plateau State, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, has asked Christopher Musa, the minister of defence, to prove he is different or resign.

Musa has served as the minister of defence since December 2025. He previously served as the 18th chief of defence staff of Nigeria from June 23, 2023, until his retirement on October 20, 2025.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan urges President Bola Tinubu's appointee, Christopher Musa, to take action or resign after the deadly Jos attack. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

In a strongly-worded statement issued on Monday, March 30, obtained by Legit.ng, Akpoti-Uduaghan demanded immediate and decisive action following the killing of residents in Angwan Rukuba on Sunday, March 29.

The police have confirmed that 26 people were killed in the unfortunate incident. It is not clear how many died in the initial attack and how many during the retaliation.

Announcing the curfew, Plateau State governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang said an investigation had been opened, and those responsible for the killings would be brought to justice.

The state has long been considered one of the most volatile parts of Nigeria.

Jos attack: Natasha tackles Musa

Reacting to the situation in a direct message to the Defence Minister via her official social media account, the lawmaker expressed deep disappointment over what she described as the growing gap between the assurances he gave during his Senate screening and the current security realities.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain did not mince words in demanding accountability and urgent results from the nation’s security leadership. The lawmaker condemned the killings in strong terms, describing the incident as “another brutal reminder that Nigerians remain unprotected.”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan tackles Defence Minister Christopher Musa over the deadly Jos attack. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

She said in a Facebook post:

“Dear General Christopher Musa, Angwan Rukuba is another brutal reminder that Nigerians remain unprotected.

“During your screening at the Senate chambers, your words were filled with promises and I allowed myself a sigh of relief… at last, I thought.

“Well, prove NOW you are different and secure lives, or step aside.

“Enough of condolences. Enough of excuses.

“Nigerians want action, protection, and results!”

Read more Plateau State news:

Tinubu condemns killings in Plateau, Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered security operatives to go after the masterminds of the killings in Plateau and Kaduna, describing the incidents as “barbaric and cowardly”.

In a statement, Tinubu directed security agencies to intensify efforts to pursue the perpetrators and those spreading misinformation that can inflame tensions and further endanger lives.

Source: Legit.ng