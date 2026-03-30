Police operatives have arrested Malime Ejor for killing his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity

The incident occurred during a heated argument on a farm in Cross River State

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, shared more details about the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Cross Rivers State - 35-year-old Malime Ejor has been arrested by the police for killing his 26-year-old girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity, in Cross River State.

The suspect allegedly attacked his girlfriend at a farm in Nwang Village, Ekajuk community of Ogoja local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 28, 2026

As reported by The Punch, a resident said a heated argument broke out between the man and his lover over accusations of extramarital affairs

He said the argument escalated into violence, during which the suspect allegedly attacked her, leading to her death.

The resident who pleaded anonymity said:

“We heard the commotion and noise, and we rushed to the scene, but we were unable to prevent the situation because he was already using a machete on her.”

The state spokesperson, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives promptly visited the scene. The suspect was apprehended and rescued from an attempted mob action by angry youths. He is currently in police custody for his safety and ongoing investigation.”

“The victim’s remains are yet to be deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary, Ogoja, as necessary arrangements are being concluded. Meanwhile, the case is being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and thorough investigation.”

Man allegedly beats girlfriend to death.

Recall that a 23-year-old man, Gbolahan Adebayo, was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death at Ijedodo, Alimosho local government area of the state.

The Lagos state police command said investigations revealed visible marks of violence on the deceased, and the suspect is currently in custody while an autopsy is underway.

The state command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and shared the Force's next line of action.

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Man allegedly kills, buries girlfriend in shallow grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police operatives arrested 31-year-old Joshua Osaigbovo for killing his 21-year-old girlfriend, Osato Festus Edogiaweria.

The state police spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said Osaigbovo buried the deceased in a shallow grave not far from his house.

According to the Police PRO, Osaigbovo confessed to the crime and narrated how he buried his girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng