Site engineer Emeka dies after allegedly being thrown from a four-storey building in Onitsha, Anambra State

Witness claims Emeka was beaten and locked up for three days before the tragic incident

Police have arrested key suspects and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Onitsha, Anambra State - A site engineer, identified simply as Emeka, has died after he was allegedly thrown from a four-storey building in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The tragic incident occurred around 3am on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 17 Afubera Street, Odoakpu, in the Onitsha South local government area of the state.

The deceased was allegedly pushed after being accused of stealing boxer shorts belonging to his employer.

A resident, who identified herself simply as Chichi, said Emeka was beaten and locked up for three days before the incident.

It was gathered that the deceased lived on the premises owned by his employer.

“He was accused of stealing some boxer shorts, which led to his beating. After that, he was tied and locked in a room for three days.

“At about 3 am on Friday, we heard a loud shout. When we rushed out, we saw his lifeless body on the ground. His head was tied, suggesting he was thrown down from the fourth floor.”

Chichi disclosed that police later evacuated the corpse and arrested the suspects, including workers in the factory.

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the key suspects had been arrested, and investigations had commenced.

Ikenga said an autopsy will also be conducted to aid further findings and ensure justice is served.

“There are various accounts aiding the investigation. Some allege the victim was killed by his employers, while others claim he attempted to escape by jumping from the building after being locked in a room."

Man kills mother for refusing to bathe him

Recall that 30-year-old Oforbuike Damian was remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing his mother to death over her refusal to bathe him.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, adjourned the case till April 9, 2026, after the court ordered remand in a correctional facility.

18-year-old apprentice kills master with pestle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an 18-year-old apprentice allegedly killed his master during a heated argument in Onitsha.

The victim, Iyke, was attacked with a pestle after confronting the apprentice about pilfering and drug use.

Police operatives arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the incident.

Source: Legit.ng