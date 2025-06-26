Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nasarawa state, Lafia - The High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has sentenced Oluwatimileyin Ajayi to death by hanging for killing his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

The court gave the judgement on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

TVC News reported the breaking news via its X handle @tvcnewsng

Justice Simon Aboki found Ajayi guilty of killing and dismembering Adaidu, who was a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

According to Channels Television, the gospel singer had been charged with one count of murder contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria and punishable by death.

