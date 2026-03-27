30-year-old Oforbuike Damian was remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing his mother to death over her refusal to bathe him

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, March 19, 2026, in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State

The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, adjourned the case till April 9, 2026, after court orders remand in a correctional facility

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - A 30-year-old man, Oforbuike Damian, has been arrested and arraigned for allegedly stabbing his mother to death for refusing to bathe him in Ebonyi State.

Oforbuike committed the crime on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Ohatekwe village in the Ukawu community of Onicha Local Government Area in the state.

The defendant was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on murder before a Magistrate’s Court in Abakaliki.

As reported by The Punch, the Police Prosecutor, David Njoku, said Oforbuike stabbed his mother, Mrs. Onyema Damian, by stabbing her in the back with a knife.

Njoku, who is also a Senior State Counsel, said the offence is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

The defendant told the court that he killed his mother following her refusal to bathe him.

“I don’t know what really happened, but I remember killing her because she refused to bathe me.”

The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, ordered Oforbuike to be remanded in a correctional facility.

The magistrate stated that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and directed that the case file and exhibits be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter till Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Man hacks 71-year-old mother with machete

Recall that a man identified as Alexander Peter was arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 71-year-old mother, Mrs. Atiny Peter.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said the suspect hacked his mother to death with a machete.

According to CP Azare, the tragic incident occurred in Ikot Inyang village, located in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

Read more stories on children killing their mothers:

Man kills mother, sister in brutal attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that police authorities in Ekiti state arrested Victor Lorjaal for allegedly murdering his mother, Victoria Lorjaal, and his sister, Brenda Lorjaal, on a farm.

One of the children of the deceased, who is an eyewitness, narrated to the police how the suspect reportedly attacked his mother and sister with a cutlass on the farm.

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has ordered a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Source: Legit.ng