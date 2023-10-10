The Lagos State Police Command has declared Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo wanted for the murder of Augusta Onuwagbagbe, Legit.ng has learnt

The declaration which was announced on Tuesday, October 10, is coming three months after Nnayereugo himself publicly admitted to murdering Onuwagbagbe in July

The embattled social media personality meanwhile made a u-turn and denied killing or mutilating his girlfriend's corpse

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has on Tuesday, October 10, declared Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, also known as Killaboi, wanted for alleged murder.

Nnanyereugo, 26, is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion, police said.

Instagram 'big boy' is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Source: Twitter

Police declare social media influencer wanted

The murder happened on July 13, 2023, in Oral Estate, Ajah.

The suspect, a native of Abia state, is an Instagram “big boy”.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, disclosed this development in a statement.

Hundeyin’s statement partly reads:

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted.”

