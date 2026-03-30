Governor Bassey Otu launches Easter free transport scheme to alleviate rising transport costs

Initiative aims to ease economic burdens and enhance mobility during Easter festivities

Residents praise the scheme as a timely intervention addressing their transportation challenges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River State – Governor Bassey Otu has officially launched the Easter edition of Cross River State’s free transport scheme under the “Season of Sweetness” initiative.

This comes amid the significantly increased transportation costs across the state following the sharp rise in fuel prices.

Cross River governor launches free Easter bus

The Coordinator of the programme and Special Adviser on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, said the initiative will provide free transportation across major routes within the capital city.

Akiba said it will also extend to surrounding communities and local government areas.

As reported by The Punch, the initiative was flagged off on Monday, March 30, 2026, in Calabar, the state capital.

He explained that the intervention is designed to ease the financial burden on residents during the Easter festivities.

According to Akiba, the initiative will also enhance mobility, strengthen social ties, and boost commercial activities.

Residents have interpreted Governor Otu’s decision to roll out the free bus service as a direct response to the high cost of transportation.

Imaobong Bassey, a resident of Calabar South, described the initiative as a timely intervention.

He praised him as “a listening governor” who pays attention to the plight of the people.

Trader at the Watt Market, Ekanem Ekpo, expressed delight over the development.

“This really shows that his policies are targeted at the people. I am so happy because I can now save the N600 I have been paying as transportation fare.”

The free transport scheme will cushion the effects of economic hardship on residents.

It was gathered that the free bus scheme has become a recurring feature during major festive periods such as Christmas and Easter.

Nigerian governor announces free urban mass transit

Recall that Governor Alex Otti-led Abia state government declared free urban mass transit for residents of the state.

The commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the free urban mass transit will be for the Christmas and New Year festive period.

Kanu explained that Abia state will roll out 20-units of 40-seater-capacity electric buses specifically built for the transport scheme.

Read more stories on free bus:

Lady shares experience after boarding free bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming girl showing the moment bus passengers showered praises on Governor Alex Otti.

In the video, they appreciated the governor with songs of praise for providing a free government bus to carry people.

Social media users who came across the clip on TikTok took turns to also speak about the popular governor.

Source: Legit.ng