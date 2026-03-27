Benjamin Kalu had unveiled a nationwide mobilisation drive targeting 150 million supporters under the Renewed Hope Partners platform ahead of 2027

He had directed the group to expand into campuses, markets, worship centres and all local government areas nationwide

State coordinators had reported early gains, with Edo State recording over 11,800 registered members within two months

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has unveiled an expansive mobilisation drive aimed at building a nationwide political base ahead of the 2027 general election.

The initiative sets a target of recruiting at least 150 million supporters under the Renewed Hope Partners platform to back President Bola Tinubu.

Benjamin Kalu had unveiled a nationwide mobilisation drive targeting 150 million supporters. Photo: Kalu

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Kalu issued the directive in Abuja while receiving a delegation of Renewed Hope Partners drawn from Edo, Ekiti and Katsina states.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the visit coincided with activities surrounding the national convention of the All Progressives Congress, where the group reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the administration’s policy direction nationwide.

Nationwide grassroots mobilisation plan

As founder of the Renewed Hope Partners, Kalu described the platform as a vehicle for promoting government programmes while strengthening democratic participation.

He said the group must embed itself in everyday spaces where citizens gather, including markets, campuses, transport hubs and places of worship.

“This initiative speaks to the future of Nigeria. Whatever we do today is to make us a better nation in the years to come,” he said.

Kalu outlined plans to establish campus chapters in universities and extend presence to all local government areas.

Kalu directed the group to expand into campuses, markets, worship centres. Photo: BenjaminKalu

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He said engagement would focus on simplifying government policies so ordinary citizens can understand their relevance and make informed political choices.

Beyond elections and campaigns

According to Kalu, the mandate of the group extends beyond election cycles. He said members are expected to participate in voter registration, advocacy and policy engagement whenever required.

“Our ambition is to raise 150 millions supporters online; as ambitious as that sounds, we are getting some registrations going on as we speak, and the numbers are looking very interesting,” he said.

He added that Renewed Hope Partners would also lobby lawmakers on reform bills such as reserved legislative seats for women, independent candidacy, local government autonomy and state policing.

States report early membership gains

Earlier, National Coordinator of the group, Mathias Ehizua, said the delegation briefed the Deputy Speaker on progress recorded within two months of the group’s launch. He noted that the platform operates an online registration system designed to track membership growth nationwide.

State representatives from Ekiti, Katsina and Edo pledged to intensify mobilisation across polling units and wards. Edo State Coordinator, Armstrong Adedigba, disclosed that 11,800 members had already been registered in the state, adding that civil society groups and clergy organisations were preparing to align with the initiative.

Kalu described members of the group as change agents and nation builders, urging wider collaboration to sustain the mobilisation drive.

Disciplinary committee exonerates deputy speaker, Kalu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee had dismissed a petition against Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, bringing an end to allegations linked to his professional history.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, March 11, the committee held that no prima facie case was established against Kalu.

Source: Legit.ng