Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia State - Governor Alex Otti-led Abia State Government has declared free urban mass transit for the Christmas and New Year festive period.

The south-east state is set to roll out the first batch of 20-units of electric buses.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said the project would make Abia the first state to launch a state-owned electric bus transport scheme in Nigeria.

Kanu disclosed that the buses had been assembled at the International Conference Centre, ICC, premises in Umuahia, where a temporary charging station had also been erected.

As reported by Vanguard, Kanu made this known at a press conference in Umuahia.

The commissioner said the buses, which have 400-kikometer operational distance when charged overnight, will be deployed to major routes in the state.

The 40-seater-capacity electric buses were specifically built for Abia State. Another set of 20 buses will be received early in the new year.”

Kanu further stated that an additional 20 buses would arrive by February 2026, while a total of 100 buses are being targeted.

“The current number of 20 buses will eventually increase to about 100 buses in the first phase of the scheme."

