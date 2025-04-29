For ordinary Nigerians, Sterling Bank has once again broadened the notion of corporate citizenship

The bank began offering free bus transportation along major thoroughfares in Lagos to ease things for workers

Its OneBank platform has evolved into a mobile movement that connects online comfort with real-world survival

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Sterling Bank has once again expanded the definition of corporate citizenship for common Nigerians after igniting a nationwide movement with its Zero Transfer Fees campaign.

Sterling Bank is reinforcing a basic principle of financial freedom. Photo Credit: Sterling Bank

Source: UGC

Regular Lagos residents were greeted with an unexpected present last week when they left their jobs after a long day and buses bearing the Sterling OneBank logo were waiting to transport them home for free.

The program, which started as a campaign against bank transfer fees, has now spread to the streets when the bank started providing free bus rides to its clients along important Lagos thoroughfares. This will be done until May 2025 in order to facilitate workers' return from the May Day holidays.

Sterling's free ride program resonated deeply in a community where one bus price might make the difference between providing for a family or not. What started off as free transfers via its OneBank platform has now developed into a mobile movement that links online comfort with practical survival.

In an era of rapidly rising expenses, the bank is reinforcing a basic principle: financial freedom should move, carry, and lift you, not just eliminate bank fees.

Moments of surprise, thankfulness, and silent joy were triggered by the sight of Sterling buses arriving to provide free trips around Lagos, from Obalende to Ikorodu and TBS to Oshodi. It served as a concrete reminder to thousands of commuters that sometimes the most significant changes result from simple, intentional acts of kindness rather than catchphrases.

“For customers who have to choose between transport fare and groceries, this is more than a ride, it’s hope,” said Chidimma Okoli, Masterbrand Marketing Lead at Sterling. “When we said we were tearing down the barriers to moving your money, we meant it. But we also meant the barriers to moving yourself, to moving your dreams, to moving your life forward.

Ms Okoli emphasized that this initiative was never about fanfare, but about putting philosophy into action. “Financial systems have for too long extracted from Nigerians,” she said. “At Sterling, we are making a different choice. We are giving back, not just in naira and kobo, but in opportunities, in relief and in real dignity.” This initiative builds on Sterling’s history of standing with Nigerians during critical moments.

During the pandemic, Sterling was one of the first banks to support remote work transitions and provide digital lifelines to struggling SMEs. Through programs like AltSchool Africa and entrepreneur bootcamps, Sterling has opened new doors to skills development and affordable financing. After fuel subsidies were removed, the bank financed transport cooperatives to keep mobility alive for thousands who would otherwise have been stranded.

But according to Ms Okoli, what matters now is not history, it’s momentum. “We’re not trying to relive past glories,” she said. “We’re building new victories, alongside the people who trust us every day with their journeys.”

Employees who return from vacation may anticipate that free rides will still be available everywhere. Photo Credit: Sterling Bank

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the free buses

A deeper tale about the resilience of the infrastructure can be found beneath the busses and happy faces. Because of its strong digital banking foundation, which can process more than 180 million transactions and grow quickly, Sterling is able to absorb expenses that many other banks would have passed on to their clients. Visible transformation has also been made possible by this unseen engine.

The momentum is going to continue as May draws near. Employees who return from vacation may anticipate that free rides will still be available everywhere, serving as a daily reminder that real banking exists not only in apps but also in the streets, in the decisions that help people who are struggling.

Experts explain ways to avoid paying excessive charges

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians are already struggling financially, and the exorbitant fees for simple banking services like withdrawals, transfers, and account management have only made matters worse.

The situation has not altered despite numerous protests, complaints, and even social media memes; instead, new accusations have surfaced.

Value Added Tax, foreign exchange commission, ATM transfer fees, commission on turnover, POS transfer fees, interbank transfer fees, card maintenance fees, USSD charges, card issuance fees, check issuance fees, stamp duty, and transfer fees are just a few of the fees that existing banks charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng