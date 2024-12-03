The Federal Government launched a free compressed natural gas bus service in Abuja beginning from December 2

The buses would go on popular routes from areas of Abuja including Mararaba to Eagle Square and the Berger bus stop

As promised by the administration. Nigerians would be transported for free by the buses for the next forty days

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Government has started a free compressed natural gas bus service in Abuja to help Nigerians in the capital city with their transportation expenses.

The government promised that the buses would transport people for free. Photo Credit: Khadija Farah, Milko

Source: Getty Images

According to the video posted by the Presidential CNG Initiative on its X (formerly Twitter) page, the CNG buses started operating on December 2, 2024 and end on January 6, 2025.

Sources said the buses will travel well-traveled routes from Abuja neighborhoods like Mararaba to Eagle Square and the Berger bus stop.

For the next forty days, the government promised that the buses would transport people for free, the Punch reported.

More free buses

Three transport unions received 15 buses fueled by compressed natural gas last week from the government, via the ministry of transportation, in an effort to lower the exorbitant cost of transportation in the capital city.

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, and the National Road Transport Workers Union are among the transport unions who benefited from the gift.

The commuters who benefited from the program praised the government's effort to lower transportation costs in a video that our correspondent was able to secure on Monday, December 2nd.

One of the respondents told Punch, Fatima, said,

“I just boarded a CNG bus going to Maraba, and we were asked not to pay, and I didn’t pay. I hope it will continue for long.

“I like it very much; I know this is the beginning of good things that will happen to Nigerian people.”

Another respondent, Blessing, said,

“If they’re doing like this, we’ll be happy. After this one now, let them bring down the price. That’s why I said after this one they should.”

Nigeria Launches Loan for CNG Conversion

Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), and the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas Ltd has launched the Credit Access for Light and Mobility Fund.

This took place in Abuja during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the three agencies.

The goal of this program is to offer reasonably priced credit for solar energy adoption and car conversions to compressed natural gas.

Source: Legit.ng