Lagos, Nigeria—Bolaji Idowu, the lead pastor at Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lagos, has announced a Free Bus to Work initiative for Lagosians, as the hike in petrol price has raised the cost of transportation.

A recent report indicates that the hike in fuel prices is forcing many Nigerians to make the difficult decision to resign from their jobs.

The "Free Bus to Work" initiative was announced in Lagos to support low-income earners with transportation. Photo credit: peeterv

Source: Getty Images

In what appears to be a move to stem the tide in Lagos, Pastor Idowu, in an X post on Saturday, September 14, announced his church's move to help low-income earners with transportation.

"With everything going on, let’s support each other! Here is FREE TRANSPORTATION TO WORK! It’s free for everyone! Share, someone might need this," the clergyman said.

Free bus to work in Lagos: Pickup areas, times

According to the X post, the free transportation will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Morning pickup:

Aja to CMS - 5.30am

Agungi to CMS - 6am

Chisco/Ikate - 6am

Evening pickup:

Aja to CMS - 5.30pm

Agungi to CMS - 5.30pm

CMS to Chisco/Ikate - 5.30pm

The pastor stated that the Yaba route will be added soon following an inquiry by an X user.

Nigerians react

Road to Rich Aunty, @Ayomiepat_, said:

"This is thoughtful and commendable 👏🏾"

Victor Adetolaju, AmITPN, @VictorACharis, said:

"Amazing, like I mentioned in my post this morning. The Church is the greatest shield against famine since the beginning, the church shines light in the midst of thick darkness. The Church will be known by her love for one another."

Olatunji Ayodele, @_OlatunjiAyo, said:

"This is awesome 💯 The people who always have issues with the church will be blind now 🤣"

RitaOkaibe-Chyrita, @Rita_Okaibe, said:

"One of the easiest avenues to meet and mingle."

Lagos splashes train fare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government had reintroduced a 25 per cent discount for commuters travelling on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line.

The managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Mrs Abimbola Akinajo said the 25 per cent discount is for commuters travelling within the off-peak period of 10am and 4pm daily.

Source: Legit.ng