President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launches a special fund for the Armed Forces on his 74th birthday

The fund supports wounded personnel and families of fallen soldiers to honour their sacrifices

Tinubu commits his salary as seed funding and calls for broader support from stakeholders

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has created a special fund to support members of the Armed Forces to celebrate his 74th birthday.

Tinubu said the fund will include wounded personnel and families of fallen soldiers to honour their courage, sacrifice, and service to the nation.

The President directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a dedicated account for the initiative.

Tinubu announced the initiative on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in commemoration of his 74th birthday.

This was contained in a statement issued by presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, via his X handle @aonanuga1956, on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

“Today, I have directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for a fund dedicated to those who serve, those wounded in the line of duty, and the families of those who have paid the ultimate price.”

Tinubu explained that the fund would cater to personnel injured in the line of duty and dependents of those who died serving the country.

Tinubu also pledged to contribute his personal earnings since assuming office as seed funding for the initiative.

“As a personal commitment, all my salaries since assuming office will be paid into this account as seed funding, irrespective of existing insurance and welfare schemes for members of our armed forces.”

President Tinubu urged state governors, lawmakers, private sector players, and other stakeholders to support the initiative.

He emphasised the need to recognise the sacrifices of military personnel and their families.

“We must never forget those who stand in harm’s way for our peace, nor the sacrifices borne by their families. This is not charity. It is a duty. And we will fulfil it.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu donates salaries to Armed Forces

@adewale_ibk

Though, a good gesture. I am curious to ask, what happens to the huge military budgetary allocations years upon years?

@bishopJohn07

The same armed forces that President Tinubu uptill now no march salary when road safety received since Friday, right? Only paper donation, please.

@adewale_ibk

Though, a good gesture. I am curious to ask, what happens to the huge military budgetary allocations years upon years?

@FabulousFaga

Donate with the right hand, collect it back from the left hand.

@sanniolumide_

This is a great initiative of you., President @officialABAT

Tinubu marks 74th birthday quietly

President Tinubu said he would mark his 74th birthday in a low-key manner, in line with the mood of the nation.

The president relayed this in a birthday message on Sunday morning, March 29, 2026, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

Tinubu acknowledged those who sent birthday messages through the media and expressed gratitude to his wife, Remi, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Oluremi celebrates Tinubu's 74th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Oluremi Tinubu shared a heartfelt birthday message for President Tinubu's 74th birthday.

Mrs. Tinubu prays for divine health and prosperity as her husband leads Nigeria.

Nigerians react with mixed feelings to the First Lady's birthday wishes for the president.

Source: Legit.ng