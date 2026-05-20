PDP's Michael Idoko has criticised the APC primaries, citing massive irregularities and internal crises within the ruling party

The PDP aims to reclaim Kogi state's political dominance amid purported dissatisfaction with the ruling APC

Idoko questioned the clearance of Yahaya Bello for the Senate amid corruption allegations, highlighting the APC's accountability issues

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Michael Samuel Idoko, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the Kogi state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, May 19, criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as “massive irregularities and confusion” that characterised the party’s primary elections across the state.

Reacting shortly after being cleared to contest under the PDP platform, Idoko said the internal crisis rocking the APC, from the House of Representatives primaries to the Senate primary elections, has exposed the party as disorganised and unprepared to continue leading the people of Kogi state.

Michael Idoko says the alleged irregularities during the APC primaries in Kogi state show a deepening crisis within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Michael Samuel Idoko

Source: Facebook

According to him, the situation within the APC has further strengthened the PDP’s resolve to reclaim political dominance in Kogi East and Kogi Central ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with journalists, Idoko said:

“The irregularities witnessed during the APC primaries, from the House of Representatives elections down to the Senate primaries, are a huge embarrassment to a party that claims to be the ruling party. What Nigerians and Kogites have seen is confusion, manipulation, and lack of internal democracy.”

The PDP aspirant particularly questioned the decision of the APC screening committee to clear former Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to contest for the Senate despite the corruption allegations and cases involving the former governor before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Idoko described the development as “shocking and disappointing,” insisting that the APC has lost the moral justification to preach accountability and transparency to Nigerians.

He stated:

“The most shocking aspect is the clearance granted to former Governor Yahaya Bello, who is currently facing serious corruption cases with the EFCC, to contest for the Senate. It is a major dent on the integrity of the APC and clearly shows that the party does not care about accountability."

Furthermore, he maintained that the growing dissatisfaction among party members and residents of the state has positioned the PDP as the preferred alternative ahead of the elections.

According to Idoko, the PDP is already gaining massive grassroots support across Kogi East and Kogi Central, adding that the opposition party is fully prepared to take over key elective positions, from the Senate to the State House of Assembly.

He added:

“All these developments are advantages for the PDP. The people are tired, and they are ready for change. PDP is strongly positioned to win elections across Kogi East and Kogi Central, from the Senate down to the State House of Assembly seats."

He called on party supporters and residents across the state to remain united and committed to what he described as the “mission to rescue Kogi state from bad governance and political injustice.”

Source: Legit.ng