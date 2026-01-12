A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming girl showing the moment bus passengers showered praises on Alex Otti

In the video, they appreciated the governor with songs of praises for providing a free government bus to carry people

Social media users who came across the clip on TikTok took turns to also speak about the popular governor

Abia State Governor Alex Otti won the hearts of citizens once again, after passengers on one of his administration's free buses showered him with gratitude.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared online, sparking massive praise for the governor.

Lady shares experience in Alex Otti's free bus

The clip was posted by @chizzy, a TikTok user, and quickly gained attention as people took turns lauding Otti's gesture.

In the clip, passengers aboard a government-provided bus broke into songs of praise, expressing deep appreciation for the free transport service.

The passengers seemed overwhelmed by the display of kindness by the governor's administration.

"POV: You entered a free government bus and didn't expect this. Dear Governor Alex Otti, this was recorded on the free Abia State bus today. The people are grateful," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady appreciates Governor Otti

As the video circulated on TikTok, netizens flooded the comments section with praises to Governor Otti, reinforcing his reputation as a leader in touch with his people.

Many praised his initiative to provide free buses, calling it a game-changer for residents.

Others commended the passengers' level of gratitude and display of emotion, describing the scene as heartwarming.

@Papa I.F theDon said:

"Omor free things dey make some persons discover their Talents."

@PRAISE said:

"My church member dey trend oo. Na Celine Dion we dey call am for church whenever he has the opportunity to give a special presentation we dey laugh till service close."

@Mirror said:

"Please am changing state of origin as soon as possible, which local government do you guys suggest for me ?"

@CLOTH CHEF commented:

"And some people wan follow am drag election next year Wetin them wan use campaign???"

@ken.c wrote:

"Biko, let him try repair ikwuano road. Once you cross border from Akwaibom to ikwuano, you would be discouraged asap. Let him tey do the road please."

@Emma Anambra said:

"I always believe that we don't want much from our politicians, we are dependent people and we appreciate every little good things."

@Stan ley added:

"Proverbs 29:2 KJV [2] When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: But when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. PDP don make us cry for so long. Kudos to you Mr governor."

@Sandra Agu commented:

"By the comments you go know your state without the name of the state, as I see tiger base I know say na imo state. make Una dey mention Una state name abeg."

