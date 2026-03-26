One APC delegate was killed while several others sustained injuries in a road crash involving Katsina-bound party members

Former Katsina Deputy Governor Sirajo Umar Damari was among those injured in the accident

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda visited the victims in hospital and assured them of government support

A fatal road crash involving delegates of the All Progressives Congress from Katsina State has left one person dead and several others injured while they were travelling to the party’s North-West Zonal Congress.

According to Daily Trust, the accident occurred as delegates from Sabuwa Local Government Area were en route to the congress venue. One of the delegates, Dalhat Machika, lost his life in the incident.

APC delegates receiving treatment at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Kaduna. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

Among those injured were a former deputy governor of the state, Sirajo Umar Damari, and the APC chairman of Sabuwa Local Government Area.

A statement issued by Malam Ibrahim Kaula, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, said the injured victims were taken to Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The statement added that Governor Radda visited the hospital shortly after the zonal congress to assess the condition of the injured delegates.

During the visit, he expressed sympathy to the victims and the family of the deceased, offered prayers for quick recovery, and assured them of government support.

Katsina governor visited the victims of the crash at the hospital. Photo: FB/DrDikkoRada

Source: Facebook

The governor was accompanied by senior government officials, including political aides and members of his cabinet.

Trailer accidents claim 19 lives in Plateau and Gombe

In a separate report, Legit.ng narrated that road accidents have claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe State, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

Benue gov’t demolishes Tinubu campaign office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that barely one week after its grand opening, part of the campaign office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, Benue State, has been demolished by officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, sparking controversy and political tension in the state.

The building, which also serves as the state secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, had its perimeter fence pulled down during the operation that took place on Thursday, November 6.

The secretariat was inaugurated last week in a ceremony graced by supporters from Benue and neighbouring North-Central states. The event was convened by Dr Mathias Byuan, Executive Director of Housing, Finance, and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, who also doubles as the National Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Group.

What Tinubu is doing to sway opposition leaders to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has likened the All Progressives Congress to Noah’s Ark, saying the party has become a rallying point for politicians seeking direction ahead of the next general election.

He made the remark during a reception held for new members who left various parties to join the APC.

Sule told the gathering that recent reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu have strengthened the party’s appeal in many states. He said the support from the Presidency has given governors the resources needed to deliver visible improvements in their states.

Source: Legit.ng