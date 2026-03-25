The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) denies viral claims of a 'ransom clause' affecting corps members' safety

The NYSC Director, Caroline Embu, insists such provisions are fictitious and non-existent in the scheme's official documents

According to Embu, the NYSC collaborates with security agencies and offers insurance and safety for all corps members

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has rubbished a false viral report claiming that the scheme operates a “ransom clause”.

The NYSC issued a rebuttal amid growing concerns from families over the safety of corps members.

NYSC assures safety of corps members after 'death trap' claims went viral. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, dismissed the scheme from the viral letter titled, ‘Urgent: The NYSC Death Trap Our Graduates Are Being Sold to Bandits.”

Embu said NYSC has no such provision in its Act, Bye-laws, or official publications.

She dismissed the claim that NYSC exposes corps members to banditry, especially in high-risk postings across the country.

As reported by The Punch, this was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

“The Management and Staff of the National Youth Service Corps have noted with serious concern the circulation of a misleading and alarmist write-up titled ‘Urgent: The NYSC Death Trap Our Graduates Are Being Sold to Bandits.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NYSC categorically states that there is no provision whatsoever for any ‘ransom clause.’This claim is entirely fictitious and should be disregarded in its entirety.”

The NYSC said it continues to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard corps members nationwide.

According to the statement, all corps members are covered under a life insurance policy through a long-standing Memorandum of Understanding with Capital Express Assurance Limited.

Embu explained that the insurance policy extends three weeks beyond service completion, in addition to enrollment under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

NYSC reassures corps members of their safety. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Kidnapped NYSC member freed after N1.1m ransom

Recall that NYSC member Rofiat Lawal, kidnapped on the Benin-Ore Expressway, regained freedom after a N1.1m ransom payment.

Kidnappers initially demanded N20m but reduced the amount to N5m after negotiations.

Lawal’s release was secured through collective efforts by her family, friends, and well-wishers.

Read more stories on NYSC:

Kidnapped corps member recounts sad ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young corps member recounted a sad experience she had on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Magaji Dan Yanusa Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Miss Esther Akande disclosed that she was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and she spent four days at an undisclosed location.

Esther hinted further that her family paid ₦1million as ransom before she regained her freedom from the kidnappers' den.

Source: Legit.ng