A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) official, Abass Olalekan, was arrested following a corps member, Victoria Ariyo's tragic death

Victoria Ariyo died from pregnancy complications; she served in the Abeokuta South LGA of the state

The State Police spokesperson confirm ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ariyo's death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested an official of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abass Olalekan, following the death of a female corps member, Victoria Ariyo.

Legit.ng reports that the Ogun police opened an investigation after a female corps member died under unclear circumstances in the state.

The corps member reportedly died from complications linked to pregnancy on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

It was gathered that the deceased was serving in the Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the southwest state.

As reported by Vanguard, sources said Olalekan, who is the NYSC’s Local Government Inspector (LGI) for Abeokuta South, was sexually involved with the late corps member.

According to sources, the late corps member had terminated the pregnancy and later developed complications that led to her death.

The deceased was subsequently laid to rest at Kobape Cemetery along the Kobape-Sagamu Road in Abeokuta.

The tragic incident occurred just weeks after another female corps member, Adeleye Mary, died under unclear circumstances.

It was gathered that both female corps members were reportedly close.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the arrest of the NYSC official.

Babasey, however, declined to comment on the alleged arrest.

“He is in our custody at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.”

“I can confirm that the case of the demise of Victoria Ariyo is under investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

2 Customs officers kill driver in Osun

Recall that two Customs officers were arrested for allegedly shooting a driver dead in Osogbo, Osun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, says the tragic incident occurred during a chase of suspected foreign-used vehicles on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Ojelabi says the police vow a thorough investigation and urge public cooperation for credible information.

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Delta teenager killed while visitingfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a teenager from Asaba, Delta state, was shot dead in Lagos while visiting a friend in the Ikotun area on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said attackers confronted the teen at a PoS terminal before opening fire at close range.

Anti-cult sources suggested the killing was related to gang activity, with attackers shouting “Haba-Krier.”

Source: Legit.ng