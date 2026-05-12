FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's visit to APC Chairman sparks political discussions ahead of 2027 elections

Meeting suggests potential political alignments and strategic consultations within Nigeria's political landscape

Wike's influential role continues to shape dynamics among party lines in Nigerian politics

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday visited the Abuja residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, in a move that has sparked fresh political discussions ahead of the 2027 general election.

The visit was disclosed in a post by Nigerian Affairs Journal on X, formerly Twitter.

In Abuja, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike visits APC Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The platform wrote:

“FCT Minister Nyesom Wike visits APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda at his residence in Abuja”

Meeting fuels political conversations ahead of 2027

Although details of the meeting were not immediately made public, the development has already generated reactions within political circles due to Wike’s influential role in national politics.

Wike, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has maintained a working relationship with the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite internal disputes within his party.

His latest meeting with the APC national chairman is expected to intensify speculation over possible political alignments and strategic consultations ahead of the next election cycle.

Wike remains key figure in Nigeria’s political landscape

The former Rivers State governor has remained one of the most outspoken and influential political figures in the country since the 2023 elections.

As FCT minister under President Bola Tinubu, Wike has continued to attract attention for his political moves and relationships across party lines.

Neither Wike nor the APC leadership had issued an official statement on the purpose of the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

Wike denies blocking Fubara's loyalists

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the immediate past governor of Rivers, has distanced himself from the screening of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, stating that he is not a member of the party.

While addressing journalists in an interview in Abuja on Monday, May 11, Wike was asked about reports that the screening committee only cleared aspirants who were his loyalists and that of his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng