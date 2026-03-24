National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians about a circulating online flyer claiming that a free NIN data correction portal has been opened

The agency, led by Engineer Abisoye Coker-Odusote, confirmed that the viral flyer is fake and should not be ignored

The viral flyer, spreading on social media, falsely claims a NIMC correction portal was opened and features NIMC and the federal government's logos

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on public affairs and governance across Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has warned Nigerians against entering their details on fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) websites.

Legit.ng reports that in a recent post on NIMC’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency urged citizens to safeguard their identities and remain vigilant against scams.

The federal government cautions Nigerians against fake NIMC websites, as Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote and her colleagues urge citizens to protect their personal information. Photo credit: @nimc_ng

Source: Twitter

NIMC disowns a fake NIN portal, stating on X:

"The public is hereby ADVISED not to use the above for modifying their NIN data. All modifications should only be done via the official channel: https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng."

NIMC mobilises for national identity registration

Meanwhile, NIMC confirmed that its Ward-Level Enrolment Drive, which officially commenced on Monday, February 16, 2026, is progressing steadily across the federation. The decentralised exercise allows citizens and residents to register for their National Identification Number at designated ward enrolment centres.

The commission reiterated that the NIN remains a foundational requirement for accessing critical government services in Nigeria and encouraged those who have not yet enrolled to participate.

Per The Punch, the head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, said in a statement that members of the public should check the NIMC website for the nearest enrolment point; cooperate with officials; provide accurate information during registration; and follow NIMC’s official communication channels, including social media accounts, for verified updates.

NIMC targets diaspora expansion

In a related news, Nigeria’s drive to build a robust and inclusive digital identity system has gained fresh momentum, as NIMC unveiled plans to significantly expand NIN enrolment for citizens living abroad.

The development follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), where top government officials, including NIMC Director-General Abisoye Coker-Odusote, used high-level engagements to strengthen cooperation in digital innovation and identity management.

According to This Day, a statement by NIMC’s Adegoke highlighted that the agency’s renewed push focuses on aggressively expanding NIN enrolment infrastructure across the UK, one of the largest hubs of Nigerian migrants.

The plan includes opening additional enrolment centres, streamlining verification processes, and deploying more efficient digital platforms to address long-standing bottlenecks.

NIMC plans to boost NIN enrolment for Nigerians abroad, following President Bola Tinubu’s UK visit and high-level discussions on digital identity. Photo credit: @nimc_ng

Source: Twitter

Read more on NIN:

Number of Nigerians registered on NIN

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC said 127 million Nigerians enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025.

Lagos state led nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents.

Enrolment figures showed near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng