The management of the National Youth Service Corps expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of a Corps Member in Abeokuta

The NYSC confirmed that a staff member was taken into custody as relevant security agencies investigated the incident

Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations at the National Youth Service Corps, urged the public to allow due process while investigations continued

FCT, Abuja - The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of a Corps Member in Abeokuta.

Recall that operatives of the Ogun state police command have arrested an official of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abass Olalekan, following the death of a female corps member, Victoria Ariyo.

The National Youth Service Corps expresses grief over the unexpected death of a Corps Member in Abeokuta. Photo credit: @MyNYSC

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the Ogun police opened an investigation after a female corps member died under unclear circumstances in the state.

How the NYSC corps member died

The corps member reportedly died from complications linked to pregnancy on Tuesday, March 17.

It was gathered that the deceased was serving in the Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the southwest state.

Sources said Olalekan, who is the NYSC’s Local Government Inspector (LGI) for Abeokuta South, Ogun state, was sexually involved with the late corps member.

According to sources, the late corps member had terminated the pregnancy and later developed complications that led to her death. The deceased was subsequently laid to rest at Kobape Cemetery along the Kobape-Sagamu Road in Abeokuta, Vanguard reported.

The tragic incident occurred just weeks after another female corps member, Adeleye Mary, died under unclear circumstances.

Legit.ng reports that the circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation as stated in a statement made by NYSC and signed by Caroline Embu, Director, Information and Public Relations.

In the statement, the Scheme extended its “heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray[ed] for the peaceful repose of her soul,” underscoring the organisation’s commitment to the welfare of its members.

Investigation launched into alleged staff involvement

The NYSC confirmed awareness of media reports suggesting the possible involvement of a staff member in the incident.

“The matter is currently under investigation by relevant security agencies, and the individual concerned has been taken into custody,” the statement added.

Strict code of conduct maintained

Reiterating its standards, the Scheme emphasised that it maintains a strict code of conduct for both staff and Corps Members and does not tolerate any act of misconduct or abuse of office.

The National Youth Service Corps expresses deep sadness following the sudden death of a Corps Member in Abeokuta. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

“We are cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities to ensure that the truth is established and that justice is served,” the NYSC said.

Public urged to allow due process

The management has called on the public to refrain from speculation while investigations are ongoing, stressing that the welfare, safety, and dignity of Corps Members remain paramount to the Scheme.

Delta teenager killed while visiting friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a teenager from Asaba, Delta state, was shot dead in Lagos while visiting a friend in the Ikotun area on a Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said attackers confronted the teen at a PoS terminal before opening fire at close range. Anti-cult sources suggested the killing was related to gang activity, with attackers shouting “Haba-Krier.”

Source: Legit.ng