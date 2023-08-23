A young corps member has recounted a sad experience she had on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Magaji Dan Yanusa Keffi, Nasarawa state

Miss Esther Akande disclosed that she was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 16, and she spent four days at an undisclosed location

Esther hinted further that her family paid ₦1million as ransom before she regained her freedom from the kidnappers' den

Nasarawa state, Lafia - A young female corps member has given full details on how she was kidnapped and how she regained her freedom.

A female corper who was kidnapped on her way to the camp said she paid ₦1m as a ransom for her release. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, identified simply as Miss Esther Akande, was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 16, while on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Magaji Dan Yanusa Keffi, Nasarawa state, New Telegraph reported.

The copper was released on Saturday, August 19, has revealed that the sum of ₦1million was paid to secure her freedom from her abductors.

Family sources had confirmed on Saturday, August 19, that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦1million, adding that the police were nonchalant about the situation, while the NYSC urged the family to play along and pay the ransom.

However, Miss Esther in a telephone interview with The Punch on Tuesday, August 22, gave the full details of her abduction and subsequent release.

Esther revealed,

“So, they actually requested money. At first, they were requesting N300m. Later, it was reduced to N100 million. Then after begging, it was later reduced to ₦1million.”

