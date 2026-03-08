The federal government has approved 50,000 additional slots for the 2026 NYSC mobilisation to address the growing number of graduates

NYSC Director General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu said about 450,000 prospective corps members would be mobilised

Authorities also announced plans to improve corps members’ kits, feeding arrangements and transportation allowances in future budget cycles

The federal government has approved 50,000 additional places for the 2026 mobilisation of the National Youth Service Corps as authorities respond to the rising number of graduates awaiting deployment.

Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, made the disclosure in Abuja during the inauguration of a remodelled clinic at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters.

Corps members participate in orientation activities at an NYSC camp. Photo: NYSCLagos/FB

The event marked the first anniversary of his tenure as the chief executive of the organisation, Daily Trust reported.

Government expands NYSC mobilisation capacity

A statement from the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, confirmed that the extra slots were already included in the scheme’s 2026 budget.

Nafiu said the decision would help reduce the backlog of prospective corps members seeking to participate in the national service programme.

The NYSC chief said the organisation plans to mobilise about 450,000 graduates in 2026. He said safety would remain a priority in the deployment process.

“This year, we are mobilising about 450,000 prospective Corps members and, as much as possible, we avoid deploying them to red zones. We remain mindful because we owe parents the responsibility of safeguarding the lives of their children,” he said.

Welfare improvements for corps members planned

Nafiu stated that the Federal Government had also made provisions in the 2027 budget cycle to improve the quality of kits issued to corps members.

Feeding arrangements and transportation allowances will also receive attention under the plan.

NYSC Director General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu speaks during an event in Abuja.

He explained that the renovation of the headquarters clinic formed part of a wider effort to improve staff welfare and operational efficiency. The upgraded medical facility is expected to support personnel working at the national secretariat.

The director general also reviewed several administrative steps taken within the past year. According to him, the 2025 staff promotion exercise was carried out to support career development and raise morale within the organisation.

Partnerships and reforms to strengthen scheme

Other measures included the payment of retirement benefits to former employees and the introduction of peculiar allowances for staff. The scheme also conducted a recruitment exercise to strengthen its workforce.

Nafiu said the NYSC recently received a compressed natural gas bus to support transportation for both staff and corps members.

He also revealed that efforts are ongoing to improve the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme through partnerships.

The scheme has partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University to digitise the SAED platform.

It has also collaborated with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria and other stakeholders to strengthen support for corps members across the country.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, commissioned the remodelled clinic and pledged continued support for the programme.

“We are working to transform and reform the NYSC. We are doing everything possible to secure the future of our Corps members,” the minister said.

He also advised corps members to avoid travelling at night.

“When you are travelling and it is getting late, locate the nearest military barracks, police station or NYSC office and spend the night there,” he advised.

