Tension as Civil Servants Issue Federal Government Strike Notice, Give Reason
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- Civil servants set Tuesday, March 31, 2026, as a deadline for the government to address the delayed 40% allowance
- The federal workers warn that failure to act could lead to a nationwide strike by federal workers
- The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) calls for urgent response to ensure payment of allowances tied to minimum wage
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Civil servants, under the umbrella of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), have given the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, Tuesday, March 31 deadline for a nationwide strike.
The strike notice is over the delayed payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance tied to the N70,000 minimum wage.
The National Chairman and National Secretary of JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Benjamin Uyantomni and Olowoyo Gbenga, warned that failure to act before the deadline could trigger industrial action
The federal workers issued the warning in a letter addressed to the Executive Chairman of the Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC
the undue delay in issuing the appropriate circular and salary templates for the payment of the 40% peculiar allowance to federal public servants.
“This allowance is expected to reflect the approved N70,000 national minimum wage, which has been in effect since July 2024, following its enactment into law.”
The association said the withheld allowance has denied thousands of public servants their rightful entitlement.
“In view of the foregoing, the National Leadership of the JNPSNC, at its meeting held on Monday, 9th March 2026—attended by National Presidents and General Secretaries of all affiliate unions—resolved to demand immediate action on these critical matters. The patience of thousands of affected workers has been severely overstretched.
“Accordingly, we demand a positive response from the NSIWC on or before Tuesday, 31st March 2026. Failure to comply will leave the Council with no option but to take necessary action. No retreat, no surrender.”
Electricity workers threaten strike, present demands
Recall that electricity workers threatened to embark on a strike if the government failed to meet their demands.
The power minister met with electricity unions and TCN management in Abuja to address their grievances.
The minister said government revenue challenges make the workers' demands unrealistic.
Activities grounded as FCT workers embark on strike
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that activities at the FCTA and FCDA were halted on Monday as workers began an indefinite strike called by the Joint Union Action.
Committee Union leaders ordered staff to remain at home, with task forces deployed to enforce full compliance with the industrial action.
The FCTA management had yet to issue an official response, raising concerns over the disruption of administrative services in Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.