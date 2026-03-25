Civil servants set Tuesday, March 31, 2026, as a deadline for the government to address the delayed 40% allowance

The federal workers warn that failure to act could lead to a nationwide strike by federal workers

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) calls for urgent response to ensure payment of allowances tied to minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Civil servants, under the umbrella of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), have given the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, Tuesday, March 31 deadline for a nationwide strike.

The strike notice is over the delayed payment of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance tied to the N70,000 minimum wage.

Joint National Public Service Council demands action, or FG faces nationwide strike. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The National Chairman and National Secretary of JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Benjamin Uyantomni and Olowoyo Gbenga, warned that failure to act before the deadline could trigger industrial action

The federal workers issued the warning in a letter addressed to the Executive Chairman of the Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC

the undue delay in issuing the appropriate circular and salary templates for the payment of the 40% peculiar allowance to federal public servants.

“This allowance is expected to reflect the approved N70,000 national minimum wage, which has been in effect since July 2024, following its enactment into law.”

The association said the withheld allowance has denied thousands of public servants their rightful entitlement.

“In view of the foregoing, the National Leadership of the JNPSNC, at its meeting held on Monday, 9th March 2026—attended by National Presidents and General Secretaries of all affiliate unions—resolved to demand immediate action on these critical matters. The patience of thousands of affected workers has been severely overstretched.

“Accordingly, we demand a positive response from the NSIWC on or before Tuesday, 31st March 2026. Failure to comply will leave the Council with no option but to take necessary action. No retreat, no surrender.”

No retreat, no surrender, as federal workers demand payment of withheld allowance by March 3. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Electricity workers threaten strike, present demands

Recall that electricity workers threatened to embark on a strike if the government failed to meet their demands.

The power minister met with electricity unions and TCN management in Abuja to address their grievances.

The minister said government revenue challenges make the workers' demands unrealistic.

Activities grounded as FCT workers embark on strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that activities at the FCTA and FCDA were halted on Monday as workers began an indefinite strike called by the Joint Union Action.

Committee Union leaders ordered staff to remain at home, with task forces deployed to enforce full compliance with the industrial action.

The FCTA management had yet to issue an official response, raising concerns over the disruption of administrative services in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng