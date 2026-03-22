Armed bandits abduct worshippers during an attack on the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kwara State

It was gathered that security forces rescued three victims from the bandits; seven remain abducted amid ongoing efforts

The state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, praises coordinated response from security operatives and vigilantes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi State - Armed bandits have abducted some worshippers after attacking an ECWA Church in Omugo community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The attack reportedly occurred on Sunday morning, March 22, 2026, during a weekly church service.

The attack caused panic among worshippers and residents of the community.

As reported by The Punch, a source said the gunmen attacked the church premises and abducted several people before security forces intervened.

Joint security operatives were, however, said to have rescued three of the abducted victims.

A source from the Kwara South Joint Security Watch, who confirmed the incident, said, “At least seven people were abducted.”

The state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, said security operatives successfully rescued three victims while efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining abductees.

Olukoju condemned the targeting of a religious centre, describing the act as cowardly and unacceptable.

“We commend the immediate and coordinated response of the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes, which led to the rescue of three of the abducted victims and helped to repel the attackers.”

He disclosed that the government had directed security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators and ensure the safe return of the remaining kidnapped victims.

“The Kwara State Government strongly condemns the cowardly targeting of a place of worship under any guise, and we reaffirm that such acts of violence have no place in our communities.”

Bandits attack ECWA church, kidnap worshipers

Recall that armed bandits attacked an ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri during Sunday service, killing at least one worshipper and abducting several others.

Gunmen carried out coordinated raids on Illai, Okeagi, and Jamroro communities, killing three persons and kidnapping residents in early morning attacks.

Senator Sunday Karimi condemned the violence and called for urgent federal and state intervention as communities fled their homes in fear.

Read more stories on bandits attacking churches:

Bandits attack Catholic church, Kidnap Worshippers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked St. John’s Church in Ojije, in Utonkon District of Ado local government area of Benue state, kidnapping nine worshippers during a vigil.

The community leaders expressed shock as the abduction occurred in a perceived safe space while heightening local fears.

The State Police Command deployed a tactical team to rescue victims and enhance security following the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng