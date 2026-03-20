Delta State Police arrest Chief Omorede Sunday and four others for alleged sexual assault during a festival

Authorities condemn the sexual assaults captured in disturbing videos from Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area

Commissioner of Police orders an investigation and urges victims to come forward with information for confidentiality

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ozoro, Delta State - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested the Chief organiser, Chief Omorede Sunday, and four other suspects over alleged sexual assault during a festival in the Ozoro area of the state.

The police command condemned such acts in their entirety after several videos captured sexual assault and molestation of young women in Ozoro.

The disturbing incident occurred during a local event in the Isoko North Local Government Area.

The state police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, made this known in a statement issued via the police X handle @DeltaPoliceNG on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Edafe described the incident as criminal and inhumane, adding that it constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental rights and dignity of victims.

“The Delta State Police Command has received with grave concern disturbing videos that emanated from Oramudu quarters, Ozoro, which capture sexual assault and molestation of young women in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, during a purported local event.”

He added that:

“The Commissioner of Police, upon receipt of the disturbing videos, ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. The Chief organiser, one Chief Omorede Sunday, and four other suspects have been arrested.”

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Edafe said tactical and investigative assets have been duly deployed with a clear mandate to identify, arrest, and ensure the prosecution of all individuals found culpable.

The police PRO urged the victims and witnesses to come forward with any information that would aid ongoing investigations.

He assured that all the information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality and the highest level of professionalism.

Nigerians react to Ozoe festival assault

@thatefuluboy

Is this the first time this so-called festival is happening in Ozoro? What did the NPF do about it in the previous years coz I learned this isn't the first incident?! How could this agency allow this madness to continue over the years.

@skood009

How did authorities miss a crime of this scale. People were running around assaulting girls and the police learned afterwards. Now imagine if a crime was by an individual; if the police are not aware when a community commits crimes, how will they detect when a single person commits one. You all need to be proactive rather than reactive.

@Hi_IamTreasure

Only six people arrested out of all the video evidence flying around and several eye witnesses, you people should be ashamed of yourself and again post the prove of the arrest

@Victor_oliseh

@Princemoye1I supposed that it’s unheard off to think that a festival can be conducted without an official letter to the police, as a Deltan I’m ashamed and I humbly request that everyone who partook in that evil ordeal be dealt with squarely.

@MrkAfc

Is it really hard to curtail the incident while it was ongoing ? Always medicine after death. There is a police unit in Ozoro, I am very certain some informations got the police unit while it was going on. If it wasn’t for social media, I bet you wouldn’t be saying anything.

Ozoro festival: Police investigate "Barbaric" assault on women

Recall that videos emerged on social media showing women being assaulted during the Ozoro festival in Delta state

Witnesses sighted in several clips reported harassment and public attacks, with some victims allegedly subjected to sexual assault.

Delta Police have described the acts as “alarming” and launched an investigation into the incidents.

Delta teenager killed while visiting a friend in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a teenager from Asaba, Delta state, was shot dead in Lagos while visiting a friend in the Ikotun area on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said attackers confronted the teen at a PoS terminal before opening fire at close range.

Anti-cult sources suggested the killing was related to gang activity, with attackers shouting “Haba-Krier.”

Source: Legit.ng