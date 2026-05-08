Habibat Jinad revealed how she pleaded with Odunlade Adekola to accept a humble sum of N130,000 to star in her movie

The actress narrated a harrowing experience where another actor, whom she had already paid N80,000, began making difficult demands

Despite having been paid a discounted fee, Odunlade Adekola stepped in to provide financial and emotional support

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad has opened up about one of the most difficult moments she experienced as a movie producer and how veteran actor Odunlade Adekola stepped in to support her when she least expected it.

The actress made the revelation during an interview, where she reflected on the financial and emotional struggles she faced while trying to shoot one of her movies.

According to Habibat, she had approached Odunlade to feature in her movie with a modest payment of N130,000.

Habibat Jinad says she pleaded with Odunlade Adekola to accept a humble sum of N130,000 to star in her movie. Photos: Habibat Jinad/Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

To her surprise, the actor agreed and honoured the request despite the amount being far below what many top actors would normally charge.

However, things reportedly became difficult after another actor on set found out Odunlade had appeared in the production.

Habibat claimed the colleague suddenly changed his attitude and demanded complete payment before continuing with filming.

She recalled:

“The actor drove off, and I had to pursue his car while pleading with him. I can’t forget it.”

The actress explained that the humiliating experience deeply affected her and exposed her to the harsh realities many upcoming producers quietly endure in Nollywood.

The next day on set, Habibat said she was visibly troubled and unable to hide her emotions.

According to her, Odunlade noticed her silence and asked what was wrong.

After hearing about her financial struggles, the actor reportedly offered her N20,000 without hesitation.

“To my surprise, he gave me N20,000 without asking for a return,” she said.

Though the amount may seem small to some people, Habibat explained that the gesture meant everything to her at that difficult moment.

Speaking further, the actress became emotional as she reflected on the kindness Odunlade showed her.

She explained that his support left a permanent mark on her heart.

She stated:

“Brother Odun, God bless you. If I remember what he did, my heart prays for him.”

Habibat also noted that the painful experience ultimately made her stronger as a producer and taught her valuable lessons about resilience in the entertainment industry.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail confession about Odunlade Adekola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@holajokz_multi_venture wrote:

"Be kind to people no matter what that little seed can go a long way in many peoples life"

@ayodeletemi noted:

"All of you will never know a better yesterday lagbara Olorun ma"

@jerrykay999 shared:

"Some actor that feel like nobody like them , they dont think deeply at all"

Habibat Jinad shares a harrowing experience where another actor began making difficult demands. Photo: Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold surprises Odunlade

Legit.ng previously reported that Odunlade Adekola had an emotional moment during a video call with Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold.

In the viral video, the actor revealed his disappointment about the lack of support from his colleagues.

After listening to Odunlade, Adekunle Gold told the actor to keep pushing his movie regardless of who shows up and who doesn’t. And then, just when the actor thought the conversation was over, the singer made a surprising offer.

Source: Legit.ng