Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kabba, Kogi State - All church activities have been suspended until further notice in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Kabba/Bunu Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) gave the order following a series of security breaches in the community.

There have been attacks on churches, and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition by security operatives in the state.

The Coordinator of CAN in Kabba/Bunu LGA, Rev. Kayode Osatuyie, said the decision was reached during a meeting held at the monarch’s palace with traditional rulers and church leaders.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, this was contained in a notice issued on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Osatuyi said the directive was issued after consultation with the state leadership of CAN, urging all churches in the area to comply in the interest of public safety.

“Following the directive from the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman Kabba Bunu traditional council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, at the meeting held with traditional rulers, church leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria Kabba/ Bunu LGA at his palace where he gave a directive on the closure of all church services till further notice upon credible security report on attack by the bandits to our churches.”

Kogi: Bandits kidnap mother, 3 children, 5 others

Recall that armed bandits numbering about 40 abducted nine persons, including a woman and her three children, in Kogi State.

The gunmen carried out the attack after invading the Inele-Ugoh, a village in Igah Ikeje community, in the early hours of Friday, December 19, 2025.

An eyewitness narrated how the armed bandits stormed the community in Olamaboro local government area of the state.

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Source: Legit.ng