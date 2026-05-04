Pastor Sarah Omakwu knelt in a viral video and appealed to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to retain Jabi Lake Recreation Centre as a public space

The cleric described Jabi Lake as a vital hub for exercise, social interaction and leisure, urging that it should not be converted for private use

Omakwu acknowledged federal infrastructure improvements in Abuja while pleading for the preservation of Jabi Lake amid ongoing redevelopment plans

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, Abuja, Sarah Omakwu, has made an emotional appeal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over plans linked to the development of the Jabi Lake recreation area.

In a viral video shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, Omakwu was seen kneeling on the pulpit as she directly addressed the minister, urging him not to convert the popular public space for private use.

Viral Video Shows Family Worship Centre Pastor Kneeling to Beg Wike Over Popular Jabi Lake Mall

Source: Twitter

“I cannot fight the minister of the FCT. I cannot. But I go on my knees as a mother in this land that Jabi Lake Recreation Centre should not be given to anybody,” she said.

Concerns over loss of public access

The cleric stressed that the Jabi Lake area serves as an important social and recreational hub for residents of Abuja.

“That is where people go for exercise. That is where people sell. That is where people meet and hobnob and get married. That is where people go to watch games. That is where young people go to. I beg you, Mr Minister, in the name of God, as a mother, to not sell that land to anybody,” she added.

She further appealed for the space to remain open to the public, insisting that she had no capacity to oppose the minister but was pleading on moral grounds.

“I can’t fight you. But I can beg you in the name of God Almighty that that land be left for everybody. I beg you. Please heed our call,” she stated.

Acknowledgement of FCT development efforts

Despite her concerns, Omakwu commended ongoing infrastructural projects within the capital, praising improvements in road networks and accessibility.

“I want to thank you for all the highways you have built around the city. I thank you. You have made my journey to my home a whole lot easier. Thank you for the other things you are doing. But for this piece of land, I beg you, let it go,” she said.

Background to Jabi Lake development plan

Her appeal comes months after the Federal Capital Territory Administration entered into agreements with private firms for the redevelopment of the Jabi Lake recreational area into a modern tourism and leisure hub.

In February, the FCTA, under Wike, signed a partnership with Suburban Broadband Limited and Akida Hills Limited to upgrade the facility as part of efforts to boost tourism and economic activity in Abuja.

Authorities have maintained that the initiative is aimed at repositioning the capital as a more attractive destination for recreation and investment.

Wike announces major appointment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the appointment of Alhaji Onsachi Musa Idris as the new senior special assistant on procurement.

Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant to the minister on public communication and social media, announced the development in a statement on Friday, April 24.

Source: Legit.ng