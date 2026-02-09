Armed bandits attack St. John’s Church in Benue, kidnapping nine worshippers during a night vigil

Benue State

Benue State - Armed bandits have attacked St. John’s Catholic Church during a night vigil and kidnapped nine worshippers in Benue State.

The gunmen pounced on the worshipper around 2 am on Saturday, February 7, 2026, while prayers were ongoing inside the church at Ojije, in Utonkon District of Ado local government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the victims were mainly women and youths.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ufia Development Association, Comrade Jude Onwe, lamented that the abduction occurred in a place considered a sanctuary rather than on a highway or in a forest.

As reported by Daily Trust, he made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Makurdi, Monday, February 9, 2026.

He said the attack has thrown the community into panic and mourning.

The Chairman of Ado LGA, Sunday Oche, also confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with journalists in Makurdi.

“Yes, it is true. That is what we have been battling with. We received the sad news of the abduction, and I have mobilized all the security agencies, and we are working seriously.

“We had advised the people that whoever is conducting any activity, especially at night, must involve security agents. If people hold a program that has been going on for the past 30 days without recourse to security agencies, then they are endangered."

According to Channels Television, a former councillor representing Ukwuenyo Ward, Emmanuel Udah, described the abduction as “a targeted and planned crime against the Church.

“This incident is not isolated; it reflects a growing pattern of insecurity that rural communities in Benue State continue to endure in silence and neglect. We are raising our voices because silence will kill us all.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, said that a tactical team has been deployed to rescue the victims and secure the area.

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor

Recall that gunmen attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Bandits attack ECWA church, kidnap worshipers

Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits attacked an ECWA church in Àaaaz-Kiri during Sunday service, killing at least one worshipper and abducting several others.

Gunmen carried out coordinated raids on Illai, Okeagi, and Jamroro communities, killing three persons and kidnapping residents in early morning attacks.

Senator Sunday Karimi condemned the violence and called for urgent federal and state intervention as communities fled their homes in fear.

Source: Legit.ng