Babagana Zulum warned residents of Maiduguri to remain vigilant over a possible bomb attack during the Eid period

Zulum disclosed that security agencies were tracking two suspected sulcide bombers believed to be at large after recent attacks

Zulum said the threat from Boko Haram persisted due to the evolving nature of the insurgency and urged public cooperation

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has warned residents of an संभावsible bomb attack, urging heightened vigilance in Maiduguri during the Eid period.

Speaking in an interview, Zulum disclosed that security agencies are still tracking two suspected suiclde bombers believed to be at large following recent attacks in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum calls on Maiduguri residents to exercise caution amid potential bomb threats this festive season. Photo credit: @ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

“Maiduguri residents must stay cautious this Eid, 2 suspected suiclde bombers remain at large after recent attacks,” Zulum said.

Security concerns persist amid festive period

During the interview with BBC Hausa, the governor stressed the need for residents to remain alert, particularly in crowded areas, as authorities intensify efforts to prevent further incidents.

He noted that while security agencies are working round the clock, public cooperation remains critical in ensuring safety during the celebrations.

Gov explains ongoing insurgency challenges

Zulum also addressed the lingering threat posed by Boko Haram, explaining that despite sustained military operations, the state continues to face security challenges.

According to him, the complexity of the insurgency, including its evolving tactics, has made it difficult to completely eliminate the threat.

The governor urged residents to report any suspicious movements to security agencies, emphasising that preventing attacks requires a collective effort between authorities and the public.

The warning comes amid heightened security concerns in the North-East, as residents prepare to celebrate Eid under tight surveillance.

Northern govs react as 23 killed in new bomb blast

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condemned the deadly bomb explosions that hit Maiduguri on Monday evening, March 16.

The NSGF described the incident as barbaric and a direct attack on innocent lives.

The updated toll was given on Tuesday, March 17, after blasts occurred on Monday, March 16, at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and two local markets, known as Post Office and Monday Market, according to Sirajo Abdullahi, the head of operations at Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri.

In a statement issued in his capacity as NSGF chairman, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the government and people of Borno State, especially families who lost their loved ones.

Kwankwaso, Gov Zulum speak

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, and former Kano state governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have condemned the series of explosions that rocked Maiduguri on Monday evening, March 16, leaving several people dead and many others injured.

Governor Babagana Zulum and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso speak on explosions in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Monday evening, March 16, 2026. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

The Borno state police command confirmed that the blasts, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram/ISWAP bombers, occurred at multiple locations across the city.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Zulum described the incident as barbaric and deeply troubling, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am deeply saddened by the explosions that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Monday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the blast. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric, and inhumane,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Kwankwaso expressed grief over the loss of lives and warned of a possible resurgence of terrorism in the region.

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific multiple sulcide bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State, which claimed the lives of 23 innocent people and injured over 100 others,” he said.

Tinubu commiserates with Borno people

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the nation’s Service Chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to take charge of the security situation in Borno.

Tinubu expressed concern over the development and extended condolences to the victims.

Source: Legit.ng