Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reignited political debate after hinting he may join the 2027 presidential race

His pledge to “consult widely” has raised hopes among supporters while sparking legal and political questions about his eligibility

Analysts warn that despite his popularity, Jonathan faces steep challenges including voter apathy, party divisions, and constitutional hurdles

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stirred fresh debate in Nigeria’s political landscape after declaring that he will “consult widely” before deciding whether to join the 2027 presidential race.

His remarks came during a meeting with the Coalition for Jonathan 2027 in Abuja, where he emphasised patriotism, peace, and youth participation in politics.

Jonathan consults widely on 2027 presidential race as youths urge him to contest. Photo credit: GoodluckJonathan/x

Source: Twitter

“I’ve heard you and I will consult widely,” Jonathan said, a statement many interpret as his strongest signal yet of possible interest in contesting.

Calls for Jonathan to contest

According to Dailytrust, since 2023, groups and political stakeholders have urged Jonathan to return to active politics. In 2025, PDP stalwarts attempted to persuade him to run, but he declined. His latest comments, however, have reignited hopes among supporters that he may reconsider.

The Coalition for Jonathan 2027, led by Dr. Tom Ohikere, reminded him of their earlier appeal on April 8, 2026, urging him to “save Nigeria from impending collapse.”

Youth participation and voter turnout

Jonathan used the occasion to challenge young Nigerians to obtain their voter cards and actively engage in the electoral process. He lamented Nigeria’s persistently low voter turnout, saying:

“Nigeria has the lowest turnout in elections in every election cycle. INEC needs to study it and find out what is wrong, what is the cause, and do something about it.”

He stressed that without credible elections, many citizens would remain disengaged from politics.

Post-presidency role

Since leaving office in 2015, Jonathan has served as an election observer across Africa and beyond. In January 2024, he led the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission to Pakistan, and earlier this year, he headed a joint mission in Uganda under the African Union, COMESA, and IGAD.

Despite his international engagements, Jonathan admitted Nigeria’s voter apathy remains unmatched compared to other countries he has monitored.

Legal challenge to Jonathan’s eligibility

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja is set to hear a suit challenging Jonathan’s eligibility to contest in 2027. The case, filed by lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, argues that Jonathan has already exhausted the constitutional limit of two presidential terms, having completed late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s tenure and later serving a full term after the 2011 election.

The plaintiff insists that allowing Jonathan to contest would mean he takes the presidential oath for a third time, which violates constitutional provisions.

Analysts warn of political gamble

Political experts have cautioned Jonathan against re-entering the race. Prof Emmanuel Ojo described the move as a “political gamble,” citing legal hurdles and regional power dynamics. He noted that Jonathan’s South South origin may not align with current demands for power rotation to the Southeast.

Similarly, analysts Jide Ojo and Prof Saleh Dauda dismissed Jonathan’s chances, arguing that he has not built a political base since 2016 and that his return could fragment southern votes.

“His chances of winning an election, as far as I understand, is zero,” Dauda stated bluntly.

Analysts dismiss Jonathan’s chances citing voter apathy, party divisions and regional politics. Photo credit: GoodluckJonathan/X

Source: Twitter

Jonathan responds to calls to contest in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan has responded to growing calls by some political stakeholders urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying he has heard the appeals and would consult widely before deciding on his next political move.

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan made the remarks on Thursday, May 7, at his office in Abuja while addressing the individuals who visited him to press for his return to frontline politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng