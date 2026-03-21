Prophet Ayodele Issues Warning Over Potential Terrorist Threat in Nigeria
- Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned of imminent bomb attacks in several Nigerian states following the deadly Maiduguri blast
- Insecurity persists as Prophet Ayodele criticises Nigeria's security loopholes and calls for decisive action
- External forces allegedly support terrorist groups targeting Nigeria, raising concerns over national safety
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Ayodele, founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned that several more states in Nigeria may experience bomb blasts.
This warning comes days after a bomb blast in Maiduguri, Borno State, killed at least 23 people and injured around 108 others.
Insecurity in Nigeria: Ayodele warns authorities
In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 20, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Prophet Ayodele said terrorists are poised to strike in multiple states, awaiting instructions. He added that these groups are being supported by external forces and have surrounded several states across the country, ready to carry out attacks.
His words:
“Bombing has not yet started at all. Insecurity can cause Nigeria what is not because terrorist groups are on a rampage, including external ones.
“Let me commend the efforts of the CDS, Chief of Army staff, the Navy, DSS They have done well, but our security is too flexible; there are loopholes in the security of Nigeria.”
“They will start bombing most places, and kidnappers have also surrounded us; they are only waiting for the time to start.”
Prophet Ayodele alleged that even the US’ intervention in Nigeria will not resolve the lingering security crises in the African country.
He warned that the network behind these threats intends to undermine Nigeria’s security system, and without decisive action, the situation will persist.
Ayodele said:
“If we don’t take the steps to end this menace, it will be an endless fight even with America coming to assist. They will only do the little they can do.
“The president doesn’t need many security people to follow him out; the problems inside are more than what is outside. They will use everything to embarrass security personnel, and I don’t see it stopping.”
Read more on Prophet Ayodele's prophecies:
- 2027 election: Prophet Ayodele prophesies showdown, advises Tinubu on Shettima
- 2027 election: Prophet Ayodele releases prophecy on 3 people who can sack Tinubu
- Trump’s military threats: 'US is not joking,' Prophet Ayodele speaks, sends strong message to Tinubu
Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ayodele issues a notabl/e warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Bola Tinubu before the end of the current administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.