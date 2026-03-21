Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned of imminent bomb attacks in several Nigerian states following the deadly Maiduguri blast

Insecurity persists as Prophet Ayodele criticises Nigeria's security loopholes and calls for decisive action

External forces allegedly support terrorist groups targeting Nigeria, raising concerns over national safety

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Ayodele, founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned that several more states in Nigeria may experience bomb blasts.

This warning comes days after a bomb blast in Maiduguri, Borno State, killed at least 23 people and injured around 108 others.

Prophet Elijah Ayodele warns that several Nigerian states may face bomb attacks following the recent deadly blast in Maiduguri, Borno State. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Insecurity in Nigeria: Ayodele warns authorities

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 20, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Prophet Ayodele said terrorists are poised to strike in multiple states, awaiting instructions. He added that these groups are being supported by external forces and have surrounded several states across the country, ready to carry out attacks.

His words:

“Bombing has not yet started at all. Insecurity can cause Nigeria what is not because terrorist groups are on a rampage, including external ones.

“Let me commend the efforts of the CDS, Chief of Army staff, the Navy, DSS They have done well, but our security is too flexible; there are loopholes in the security of Nigeria.”

“They will start bombing most places, and kidnappers have also surrounded us; they are only waiting for the time to start.”

Prophet Ayodele alleged that even the US’ intervention in Nigeria will not resolve the lingering security crises in the African country.

He warned that the network behind these threats intends to undermine Nigeria’s security system, and without decisive action, the situation will persist.

Prophet Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu that foreign intervention, including from the US, may not be enough to end Nigeria’s persistent security challenges. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

“If we don’t take the steps to end this menace, it will be an endless fight even with America coming to assist. They will only do the little they can do.

“The president doesn’t need many security people to follow him out; the problems inside are more than what is outside. They will use everything to embarrass security personnel, and I don’t see it stopping.”

Read more on Prophet Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ayodele issues a notabl/e warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Bola Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng