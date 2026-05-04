The United States has reversed a visa freeze that had blocked foreign-trained doctors, allowing Nigerian physicians and colleagues from 38 other countries to resume applications

The policy change comes as America faces a growing shortage of around 65,000 doctors, with foreign-trained professionals making up a quarter of its medical workforce

Hospitals and communities are expected to benefit as affected doctors return to practice, easing pressure on healthcare services nationwide

The United States has lifted restrictions that had suspended visa processing for foreign-trained doctors, allowing physicians from Nigeria and 38 other countries to resume their applications.

According to Dailytrust, the earlier policy, introduced in January, halted decisions on visa extensions, work permits, and green cards for citizens of nearly 39 countries under the US travel ban system. This left many foreign-trained doctors unable to practise.

US resumes visa processing for Nigerian doctors, easing healthcare staffing shortages. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has now updated its guidelines to exempt medical doctors from the freeze, enabling their applications to move forward.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the development, stating: “Applications associated with medical physicians will continue processing.”

Healthcare staffing crisis in the United States

The reversal comes amid a growing healthcare staffing crisis in the US. Authorities estimate a shortage of about 65,000 doctors, a gap expected to widen in the coming years.

Foreign-trained physicians make up roughly a quarter of the US medical workforce, with many serving in primary care roles, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Impact on Nigerian doctors and hospitals

The earlier visa freeze had forced some doctors into administrative leave, while others faced possible job losses due to stalled approvals. With processing now resumed, the move is expected to ease pressure on hospitals and allow affected doctors, including Nigerians, to continue their practice.

The United States has resumed visa processing for Nigerian and other foreign doctors after quietly reversing the policy that had frozen applications under its travel ban system. The change is expected to bring relief to hospitals struggling with staff shortages and to doctors whose careers had been disrupted.

US medical workforce

The US medical workforce is one of the largest in the world, yet it faces a growing shortage of doctors. Current estimates suggest a deficit of around 65,000 physicians, a gap expected to widen as the population ages and healthcare needs increase.

Foreign-trained doctors play a vital role, making up about a quarter of the workforce. Many of these professionals serve in primary care, particularly in rural and underserved communities where staffing is most critical. Their contribution helps sustain hospitals and clinics, ensuring access to essential healthcare services for millions of Americans across diverse regions.

Policy reversal allows medical doctors to continue practice across American hospitals. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US freezes all visa processing for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the State Department is pausing immigrant visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge.

As reported by Fox News, a State Department memo directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

Source: Legit.ng