Videos have emerged on social media showing women being assaulted during the Ozoro festival in Delta state

Witnesses sighted in several clips reported harassment and public attacks, with some victims allegedly subjected to sexual assault

Delta Police have described the acts as “alarming” and launched an investigation into the incidents

Several videos that went viral on Friday, March 20, have caused outrage after showing women being attacked during a festival in Ozoro, Delta state.

Delta State Police spokesperson Bright Edafe addresses assaults on women in Ozoro community. Photo: DeltaPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The footage, in large numbers, sighted by Legit.ng reportedly shows groups of young men harassing women in public, tearing their clothes, and subjecting them to assault.

Some reports suggest that a few victims may have been defiled, though this has not been officially confirmed.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 19, during the community’s annual festival, where women are said to be expected to stay indoors. Those seen outside allegedly became targets of harassment.

The state Police spokesperson Bright Edafe called the events “alarming, disgusting, and embarrassing.”

In a statement shared via X on Friday, he said the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, has ordered a full investigation.

“This is alarming, disgusting, and embarrassing. The CP has ordered an investigation into the incident,” Edafe stated.

He added that the police “condemn this in totality, no custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens” and assured that those behind the "barbaric act" would be caught and prosecuted.

The police are also appealing to anyone with information about the attacks to come forward and assist the investigation.

Police promise justice after disturbing assaults on women at Ozoro festival. Photo: DeltaPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react to viral assault videos

Reacting to several clips of the Ozoro festival posted on X, Nigerians had a lot to say. Some read:

@abbycorners_ wrote:

"These videos have been going round since yesterday. It doesn't take the @PoliceNG up to 10 minutes to get to the location but you all chose to keep quiet. If you get an update about yahoo boys in a location, you guys will be very swift. A failed country."

@Amy_beke said:

"All the men in that community should be arrested."

@ojembaenweilo expressed:

"It is a shame that the Nigerian police units now depend only on social media intelligence for their investigation. How can you tell me that something as big as this happened, and the police never got the intelligence? Where are your undercover field officers?"

@Asakemijimi said:

"I'm pretty sure this festival has been going on for years. Why has nothing been done about it? Why is it only when it was brought to the public domain that something is going to be done to stop it?"

Oyo Police probe viral 32-killings claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo State Police launched an investigation after a viral video showed a man, identified as Shawama, claiming responsibility for killing 32 people in Ibadan.

The police confirmed there are no arrest records for the suspect despite his claims that security forces had previously encountered him. Officers are taking the statements seriously and pursuing verification through digital tracking.

Authorities also said forensic analysis and online monitoring are underway, and they urged the public to provide information that could help identify the man or any accomplices linked to the alleged killings.

Source: Legit.ng