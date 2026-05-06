A law student has graduated from the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) five years after he gained admission to study the course

The UNIABUJA law graduate, who moved to Abuja when he was 16, admitted that he never liked the idea of becoming a lawyer

Apart from achieving a second-class upper degree in law and finishing with a 4.0 CGPA, the young man broke a record in his extended family

A University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) law student, Uwakmfon Iwaudofia, has bagged a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) as he completed his law studies after five years.

Celebrating his graduation in a Facebook post on April 17, the fresh law graduate, who moved to Abuja at 16, revealed that he never fancied becoming a lawyer, but accepted his admission to study law five years ago with a leap of faith.

A University of Abuja law graduate breaks a record in his family. Photo Credit: Uwakmfon Iwaudofia

Source: Facebook

UNIABUJA law graduate recounts academic journey

Uwakmfon, in his Facebook post, stated that he finished with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), which is a second-class upper division honours.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Uwakmfon stated that the rigorous academic work at UNIABUJA stretched him and tested him in many ways he would never forget.

He recalled the late-night studying, tears and the moments he wanted to give up on his academics. He added that there were times when his faith was shaken, but he eventually overcame.

In addition to his academic feat, the young man expressed joy that he is the first graduate in his nuclear and extended family, shattering a family record. His Facebook statement partly read:

"...Truth is, I never liked the idea of becoming a lawyer. But somehow, in God’s divine plan, I took that leap of faith. Without hesitation, I accepted my admission to study Law, trusting a path I did not fully understand at the time, and today I graduated with a Second Class Upper Division, a 4.0 CGPA.

"Through the years, I studied, worked, and explored different versions of myself. I grew. I refined. I was stretched. UniAbuja tested me in ways I will never forget, the late night readings, the tears, the moments I almost gave up, the times my faith was shaken. But through it all, God showed up, reminding me that He is always in control.

"Today, I stand grateful.

"I may not have made a First Class, but I am a FIRST, the first graduate in my nuclear family and the first grandchild in the Iwaudofia family to graduate. And that, in itself, is a win that speaks volumes..."

A University of Abuja law graduate bags a second-class upper in law. Photo Credit: Uwakmfon Iwaudofia

Source: Facebook

See the University of Abuja graduate's Facebook post below:

UNIABUJA law graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIABUJA graduate's post below:

Standard Adaha Solomon said:

"Congratulations chief."

Jayboy Reuben said:

"Congratulations brother."

Ime-obong Inyang said:

"Congratulations Uwakmfon."

Eva Akah said:

"Congratulations to you. May you soar higher."

Itz Embeeyo said:

"Well done friend!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Abuja student who abandoned the convent at 21 had bagged a degree.

UNIABUJA graduate shares school fees figures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Abuja had shared how much he paid as school fees when he was a student.

The young man, named Wahab Abdullahi Ademola, also explained the strategy he adopted while in the university, which helped him get a good grade and finish strong despite being a faculty president.

He mentioned that he is not the overall best student nor the individual with the highest CGPA in his faculty. However, he is the very first faculty president to finish with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng