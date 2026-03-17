Boko Haram detonated explosives during Iftar, targeting crowded public areas in Maiduguri metropolis, the Borno State capital

The state police command says 23 people were killed and 108 were injured as emergency responders assisted victims

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, says security forces ramp up patrols and investigations to prevent further attacks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - The Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) said Boko Haram terrorists detonated improvised explosive devices at three different locations within Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI identified the location as the Post Office area, the Monday Market axis, and the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) during the period of Iftar (breaking of the fast).

Army, police react as multiple bomb explosions rock Maiduguri. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The military said the attacks were targeted at crowded public areas to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis.

The Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Uba said security forces have intensified surveillance, patrols, and counter-IED measures across the metropolis to track down any remaining suspects and prevent further attacks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said 23 persons lost their lives, while 108 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Daso said victims were promptly evacuated by emergency responders to medical facilities where they are currently receiving treatment.

He said that normalcy has been fully restored in the affected areas.

The police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing to further ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incidents and to bring perpetrators to justice.

Police claim multiple explosions kill 23 people in Maiduguri. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Several people killed as a bomb blast rocked Maiduguri

Recall that at least five people were killed in a bomb explosion in a packed mosque in Nigeria's north-eastern Borno state. Daso disclosed that another 35 people were injured in the blast in the Gamboru market of Maiduguri during evening prayers.

Unverified footage on social media appears to show the aftermath of the explosion, with people standing in a market area with dust particles in the air.

Explosion rocks military barracks in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that panic gripped residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, as multiple explosions rocked the Giwa Barracks in the early hours of Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The incident reportedly began at about 12:05 am, with residents in the vicinity forced out of their homes by the sounds of loud blasts and the sight of red flares lighting up the sky around the barracks.

Legit.ng reports that men of the fire service stormed the scene, with sirens sounding all around the area.

Source: Legit.ng